Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - September 2022

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

06 September 2022: In Kahe village, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu, police officers clashed with unidentified armed men inside an IDP camp. Source: Kivu Security Tracker

28 September 2022: In the periphery of Gina town, Djugu territory, Ituri province, successive armed assaults by Cooperative for Development of the Congo (CODECO) men on an IDP site were thwarted by the joint intervention of MONUSCO and the Congolese army. The militants killed two male farmers and a woman during the attacks. Source: Radio Okapi Nigeria

10 September 2022: In Banki town, northeast Nigeria, an IDP camp was attacked by Boko Haram fighters. Source: Eons Intelligence and Sembe TV

South Sudan

01 September 2022: In Bentiu city, Unity state, heavily armed security forces entered Bentiu IDP camp in two Toyota Landcruiser pickups and detained five male IDPs and took them to an undisclosed location, apparently for supporting attempts to remove the state’s governor. The victims were reportedly tortured during their captivity before being released the following day following the intervention of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. One victim was taken to hospital due to his critical condition. Source: Radio Tamazuj

07 September 2022: In Adidiang area, Panyikang county, Upper Nile state, armed youth known as the White Army, attacked an IDP camp hosting 5-8,000 people, resulting in many deaths, and several other missing. An unknown number of people drowned in the Nile River while fleeing the attack. This attack triggered intercommunal violence among IDPs within the UNMISS Protection Of Civilians site. Sources: Eye Radio, Radio Tamazuj I, Radio Tamazuj II and The New Arab

Sudan

As reported on 04 September 2022: In Hamdayet village, near the Sudan-Ethiopia-Eritrea border, Kassal state, an intensification of clashes involving the Ethiopian National Defense Force and Eritrean forces, and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, prompted Sudanese authorities to urge humanitarian actors to evacuate the Hamdayet Border Reception Centre for Ethiopians fleeing the Tigray War, citing fears for their safety. Source: Sudan Tribune

As reported on 07 September 2022: In eastern Sudan, days after the resumption of fighting between the TPLF and Ethiopian Government forces in Ethiopia, forced military recruitment has reportedly taken place at refugee camps hosting Ethiopian refugees. Source: Sudan Tribune

21 September 2022: Near Omdurman city, Khartoum state, a police operation targeting underground alcohol manufacturing around Naivasha Refugee Camp led to homes being burned down in the camp, leaving over 25 households without shelter. Source: Eye Radio

24 September 2022: In Nesor area, West Kordofan state, a refugee camp was attacked and looted and three refugees killed and seven injured in an attack by gunmen. Source: Eye Radio