Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - September 2019

Safety, security and access incidents Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and IDP settings

Africa

Burkina Faso

General: Across Burkina Faso, jihadist violence continued to deprive half a million IDPs of access to health care. Source: AFP

Burundi

05 September 2019: In Mwaro-Ngundu, Makebuko, Gitega province, members of the Imbonerakure militia burned the fence of an unnamed IDP camp during the night. No casualties reported. Source: RPA

07 September 2019: In Mwaro-Ngundu, Makebuko, Gitega province,

Imbonerakure attacked and threatened IDPs at the camp. No casualties reported as the IDPs managed to defend themselves. Source: RPA Democratic Republic of the Congo**

**11 September 2019: In Kitchanga, Rutshuru, North Kivu province, unidentified armed men raided an IDP camp, killing a man, a woman and a boy. Source: Kivu Security Tracker

18 September 2019: In Djugu, Ituri province, an unidentified armed group attacked civilians on three different occasions. Fifteen people were killed, 11 of whom were children. Unconfirmed reports suggest a further four people were abducted. Several buildings housing IDPs were also burned down, in what appears to have originated as a conflict between Hema herders and Lendu farmers over grazing rights and political representation. Sources: Radio Okapi, AA, Actualité, RFI,

Afrique Panorama, MONUSCO, Reuters and Le Figaro

22 September 2019: In Kitchanga, Rutshuru, North Kivu province, unidentified armed men attacked Mungote IDP camp during the night, killing two women as well as injuring two men and a child. The wounded were hospitalised and are in critical condition. Source: Radio Okapi

Niger

03 September 2019: In Garin Wanzam camp, Diffa, Boko Haram militants abducted the village chief of Yébi village while he was living in Garin Wanzam IDP camp. Source: Urgence Diffa

17 September 2019: In Dan Mani, Guidan Roumdji, Maradi province, unidentified gunmen raided a refugee site and opened fire. No casualties reported. Source: ACLED

South Sudan

General: In unspecified locations, opposition forces carried out recruitment of fighters in UNMISS Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites. Source: Radio Tamazuj 04 September 2019 (DOA): In Juba, the camp management of the Juba PoC site orchestrated a demonstration of hundreds of women and children in front of the site to prevent UNMISS police from reaching a wanted man who had taken refuge at the site. The wanted man managed to escape. Source:

Radio Tamazuj

Sudan

15 – 16 September 2019: In Mershing locality, South Darfur state, two armed men in Rapid Support Forces uniforms tried to steal the mobile phone of a university student of the Zalingei University at the Mershing IDP Camp, and when the latter resisted, one of the men shot him dead. In response, IDPs held a demonstration and tried to storm the office of the National Intelligence and Security Service. Shots were fired towards the crowd, killing one IDP and injuring another. A subsequent protest led to the deaths of two more IDPs. Sources: Dabanga Sudan I and Dabanga Sudan II

Tanzania

05 September 2019: In Kibondo, Kigoma, a male IDP disappeared from Nduta Refugee Camp. Source:

Ntare

10 September 2019: In Kibondo, Kigoma, a man was abducted from his residence at the Nduta Refugee Camp by unidentified men. Source: Ntare Uganda

16 September 2019: In Kiryandongo district, Bunyoro sub-region, Western Uganda region, a clash between the Laak Nuer and the Gawaar Nuer communities at the Kiryandongo Refugees Settlement led to the deaths of two South Sudanese nationals. Source: Radio Tamazuj Asia

Bangladesh

02 September 2019 (DOA): In Cox’s Bazar district, Bangladeshi authorities ordered telecommunications companies to stop selling SIM cards and shut down telecommunication services to the almost one million Rohingya refugees living across multiple refugee camps along the border region. Source: Al Jazeera

27 September 2019: In Cox’s Bazar district, the Government of Bangladesh announced that they would begin construction of barbed-wire fences around the multiple refugee camps hosting Rohingya refugees, allegedly to prevent further expansion of the camps, which the UN described earlier this year as already being over-congested and with population density as high as 10m2 per person. The fencing will also further limit the Rohingya refugees’ freedom of movement and likely exacerbate tensions in the region. Sources:

The Japan Times, HRW and 2019 Joint Response Plan