Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - October 2022

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and IDP settings.

Africa

Chad

24-30 October 2022: In Farchana Refugee Camp, Abéché city, Ouaddaï region, three Sudanese refugees were injured and a farm was destroyed during an attack by 20 armed herders. Source:

Dabanga Sudan

Sudan

03 October 2022: In Muglad town, West Kordofan state, a refugee camp housing South Sudanese refugees was attacked by suspected armed Misseriya tribesmen, killing 19 people in total. Four suspects were reportedly arrested. Source: Eye Radio

Asia

Bangladesh

04 October 2022: In Balukhali Refugee Camp, Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, unidentified perpetrators opened fire at the market area of the camp, killing an 11-year-old Rohingya girl and wounding a woman. Source: New Age

11 October 2022: In Camp Nr. 9, Balukhali Refugee Camp, Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, unidentified perpetrators shot and injured a Rohingya camp leader. Source: New Age

15 October 2022: Between camps Nr. 18 and 19, Balukhali Refugee Camp, Cox’s Bazar district,

Chittagong division, unidentified perpetrators armed with swords attacked and killed two Rohingya leaders. Source: New Age and The New Arab

18 October 2022: In Camp Nr. 19, Balukhali Refugee Camp, Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, unidentified perpetrators cut the throat of a Rohingya youth and shot him dead. Source:

New Age

26 October 2022: In Camp 10, Balukhali Refugee Camp, Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, some 20 unidentified perpetrators shot dead a male Rohingya refugee. Source: New Age

27 October 2022: In Camp Nr. 17, Kutupalong Refugee Camp, Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, unidentified perpetrators stabbed and shot to death two Rohingya refugees. Sources:

New Age I, New Age II, New Age III and Radio Free Asia

29-30 October 2022: In Ukhia upazila, Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, police launched a crackdown inside the Balukhali and Kutupalong Refugee Camps, where they captured dozens of suspects linked to a wave of killings targeting Rohingya refugees. Source: Radio Free Asia

Thailand

14 October 2022: In Pathum Thani province, immigration police arrested seven male and four female Vietnamese UN-recognised refugees at a vegetable market after they were reportedly working illegally, taking them to a detention centre for processing and trial on the grounds of entering Thailand without permission. Working with Thai authorities, UNHCR has called for their release amid fears of potential forced deportation. Source: Radio Free Asia