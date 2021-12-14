World + 13 more
Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief October 2021
Safety, security and access incidents
Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and IDP settings.
Africa
Democratic Republic of the Congo
25 October 2021: In Fizi territory, South Kivu province, eight female refugees were kidnapped by unidentified individuals at the Lusenda Refugee Camp. Source: La Prunelle
Sudan
04 and 05 October 2021: In Singa town, Sinja locality, Sennar state, South Sudanese, refugees from the Nuer ethnic group were attacked by a Sudanese communal militia in retaliation to the killing of a sesame farmer by a group of South Sudanese refugees who were taken by the man to work on his sesame plantation. 17 refugees were reportedly killed across two days of attacks, with an unknown number of refugees wounded. Source: ACLED1
12 October 2021: In Kendebe IDP camp, Sirba town, West Darfur state, a group of gunmen on horseback shot dead a male resident, and wounded another. The horsemen stole the deceased's phone before fleeing. Source: Radio Dabanga
14 October 2021: In Kondobei Refugee Camp, Sirba locality, West Darfur state, armed pastoralists shot and killed a displaced person and injured another. Source: ACLED1
Asia
Bangladesh
22 October 2021: In Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, gunmen killed at least seven people and wounded 20, as they randomly shot and stabbed victims with knives amid an assault on an Islamic seminary at the Balukhali Camp. Sources: RFA and The New Arab
Europe
Belarus
19 October 2021: Along the Belarus-Poland border, Belarusian security forces pushed two Syrian men into the Bug River as they tried to cross it. One of the men was later caught by Polish border guards while the other was found dead by divers on 20 October. Source: The New Arab
Italy
As reported on 02 October 2021: Off the Italian coast, 70 people aboard a boat from Libya went missing. At the time of reporting, the boat had been missing for four days. Source: The New Arab
Greece
26 October 2021: Off the coast of Chios island, North Aegean region, a boat carrying 27 people sank amid rough weather, prompting a rescue operation by the Greek coast guard that saved 20 people. The others are missing. Source: The New Arab
Spain
04 October 2021: Off the coast of Cabrera island, 14 people were rescued by a sailboat after finding themselves in distress. Three of them were taken to hospital for serious burns, dehydration and injuries. Three more, who were aboard the same makeshift vessel, remained missing. Source: The New Arab
Turkey
As reported on 08 October 2021: Syrian refugees have, over recent months, been subject to mounting harassment and racist attacks, as blame is pinned to them for Turkey’s worsening economic crisis. Syrians also fear an escalation of hate campaigns against them in the event that the leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party accepts an invitation to Damascus from the Syrian Government. Source: The New Arab
Middle East and North Africa
Algeria
07 October 2021: Off the Algerian coast, the national coast guard rescued 13 people and recovered the bodies of four, after their boat capsized. Source: The New Arab
Libya
Between 01 and 08 October 2021: In Gargaresh town, Libyan authorities detained, handcuffed and transported at least 5,000 refugees and migrants to various detention centres, after raiding their homes, in a clampdown on illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Many were beaten, and a young migrant was killed and 15 others wounded, six of whom by gunshots. In detention, victims were exposed to physical and sexual violence, as well as unsanitary conditions. Sources: Al Jazeera,
The New Arab I, The New Arab II, The New Arab III, The New Arab IV and The New Arab V 03 October 2021: Off the coast of Zawiya town and district, Tripolitania region, the Libyan Coast Guard intercepted a wooden boat carrying about 500 people who were.then disembarked at an oil refinery. Source: Al Jazeera
05 October 2021: Near Zawiya town and district, Tripolitania region, the bodies of 17 people washed up on the coast. Source: The New Arab
11 October 2021: Off the coast of Tripoli, Libyan Coast Guard forces responded to a distress call for a wooden boat carrying 140 people and took them to a naval base and handed them over to the police. The coast guard also recovered the bodies of 15 men who had drowned. Source: The New Arab I and The New Arab II
Syrian Arab Republic
01 October 2021: Near Batinta village, Idlib governorate, suspected Russian or Syrian strikes hit a refugee camp, resulting in the death of a woman and the injury of two other civilians. Source:
Airwars and SNHR
As reported on 02 October 2021: As a re-admitted member of INTERPOL’s information exchange network, the Syrian Government is feared to pursue political dissidents seeking asylum and refugees abroad, and to issue international arrest warrants against them. In some member states, inclusion in the organisation’s database is grounds for exclusion from international protection. Source: The New Arab
08 October 2021: In Roj Camp, Al-Malikeyyeh town, Al Hasakah governorate, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a security operation arrested seven foreign IDP women because they had cell phones. Source: ACLED
08 October 2021: In Hol Camp, Al Hasakah governorate, Syrian Democratic Forces in a security operation detained five Iraqi IDPs. Source: ACLED1
09 October 2021: In Hol Camp, Al Hasakah governorate, Syrian Democratic Forces detained 10 Iraqi refugees from Hol camp for unknown reasons. Source: ACLED1
14 October 2021: In Hol Camp, Al Hasakah governorate, an armed group suspected to be IS attacked an Iraqi displaced woman in the first section of the camp with a wooden stick and threatened to kill her. Source: ACLED1
27 October 2021: In al Doumani IDP Camp, Idlib governorate, two artillery shells fired by unidentified perpetrators hit the camp, killing a child and wounding 12 civilians, and damaging the camp. Source:
Airwars and SNHR
28 October 2021: In Al Barakah camp, Deir Hassan town, Idlib governorate, Levant Liberation Committee raided the camp and detained two men for participating in protests. Source: SOHR
Tunisia
As reported on 08 October 2021: Off the coast of Mahdia governorate, a small boat carrying 30 Tunisian migrants, most of them young men, capsized, causing four to drown and 19 to go missing. A survivor managed to swim to shore and raise the alarm, as seven were rescued. Four people were arrested for helping to organise the attempted sea crossing. Source: The New Arab
The Americas
The United States of America
As reported on 21 October 2021: At the southern US border, a report by Human Rights Watch has reported more than 160 cases of sexual and physical abuse of asylum seekers by federal officers, notably Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and US Border Patrol, between 2016 and 2021. These incidents range from child sexual assault, enforced hunger, threats of rape and brutal detention conditions. Source: Human Rights Watch and The Guardian