Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief October 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and IDP settings.

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

25 October 2021: In Fizi territory, South Kivu province, eight female refugees were kidnapped by unidentified individuals at the Lusenda Refugee Camp. Source: La Prunelle

Sudan

04 and 05 October 2021: In Singa town, Sinja locality, Sennar state, South Sudanese, refugees from the Nuer ethnic group were attacked by a Sudanese communal militia in retaliation to the killing of a sesame farmer by a group of South Sudanese refugees who were taken by the man to work on his sesame plantation. 17 refugees were reportedly killed across two days of attacks, with an unknown number of refugees wounded. Source: ACLED1

12 October 2021: In Kendebe IDP camp, Sirba town, West Darfur state, a group of gunmen on horseback shot dead a male resident, and wounded another. The horsemen stole the deceased's phone before fleeing. Source: Radio Dabanga

14 October 2021: In Kondobei Refugee Camp, Sirba locality, West Darfur state, armed pastoralists shot and killed a displaced person and injured another. Source: ACLED1

Asia

Bangladesh

22 October 2021: In Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, gunmen killed at least seven people and wounded 20, as they randomly shot and stabbed victims with knives amid an assault on an Islamic seminary at the Balukhali Camp. Sources: RFA and The New Arab

Europe

Belarus

19 October 2021: Along the Belarus-Poland border, Belarusian security forces pushed two Syrian men into the Bug River as they tried to cross it. One of the men was later caught by Polish border guards while the other was found dead by divers on 20 October. Source: The New Arab

Italy

As reported on 02 October 2021: Off the Italian coast, 70 people aboard a boat from Libya went missing. At the time of reporting, the boat had been missing for four days. Source: The New Arab

Greece

26 October 2021: Off the coast of Chios island, North Aegean region, a boat carrying 27 people sank amid rough weather, prompting a rescue operation by the Greek coast guard that saved 20 people. The others are missing. Source: The New Arab

Spain

04 October 2021: Off the coast of Cabrera island, 14 people were rescued by a sailboat after finding themselves in distress. Three of them were taken to hospital for serious burns, dehydration and injuries. Three more, who were aboard the same makeshift vessel, remained missing. Source: The New Arab

Turkey

As reported on 08 October 2021: Syrian refugees have, over recent months, been subject to mounting harassment and racist attacks, as blame is pinned to them for Turkey’s worsening economic crisis. Syrians also fear an escalation of hate campaigns against them in the event that the leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party accepts an invitation to Damascus from the Syrian Government. Source: The New Arab

Middle East and North Africa

Algeria

07 October 2021: Off the Algerian coast, the national coast guard rescued 13 people and recovered the bodies of four, after their boat capsized. Source: The New Arab

Libya

Between 01 and 08 October 2021: In Gargaresh town, Libyan authorities detained, handcuffed and transported at least 5,000 refugees and migrants to various detention centres, after raiding their homes, in a clampdown on illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Many were beaten, and a young migrant was killed and 15 others wounded, six of whom by gunshots. In detention, victims were exposed to physical and sexual violence, as well as unsanitary conditions. Sources: Al Jazeera,

The New Arab I, The New Arab II, The New Arab III, The New Arab IV and The New Arab V 03 October 2021: Off the coast of Zawiya town and district, Tripolitania region, the Libyan Coast Guard intercepted a wooden boat carrying about 500 people who were.then disembarked at an oil refinery. Source: Al Jazeera

05 October 2021: Near Zawiya town and district, Tripolitania region, the bodies of 17 people washed up on the coast. Source: The New Arab

11 October 2021: Off the coast of Tripoli, Libyan Coast Guard forces responded to a distress call for a wooden boat carrying 140 people and took them to a naval base and handed them over to the police. The coast guard also recovered the bodies of 15 men who had drowned. Source: The New Arab I and The New Arab II

Syrian Arab Republic

01 October 2021: Near Batinta village, Idlib governorate, suspected Russian or Syrian strikes hit a refugee camp, resulting in the death of a woman and the injury of two other civilians. Source:

Airwars and SNHR

As reported on 02 October 2021: As a re-admitted member of INTERPOL’s information exchange network, the Syrian Government is feared to pursue political dissidents seeking asylum and refugees abroad, and to issue international arrest warrants against them. In some member states, inclusion in the organisation’s database is grounds for exclusion from international protection. Source: The New Arab

08 October 2021: In Roj Camp, Al-Malikeyyeh town, Al Hasakah governorate, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a security operation arrested seven foreign IDP women because they had cell phones. Source: ACLED

08 October 2021: In Hol Camp, Al Hasakah governorate, Syrian Democratic Forces in a security operation detained five Iraqi IDPs. Source: ACLED1

09 October 2021: In Hol Camp, Al Hasakah governorate, Syrian Democratic Forces detained 10 Iraqi refugees from Hol camp for unknown reasons. Source: ACLED1

14 October 2021: In Hol Camp, Al Hasakah governorate, an armed group suspected to be IS attacked an Iraqi displaced woman in the first section of the camp with a wooden stick and threatened to kill her. Source: ACLED1

27 October 2021: In al Doumani IDP Camp, Idlib governorate, two artillery shells fired by unidentified perpetrators hit the camp, killing a child and wounding 12 civilians, and damaging the camp. Source:

Airwars and SNHR

28 October 2021: In Al Barakah camp, Deir Hassan town, Idlib governorate, Levant Liberation Committee raided the camp and detained two men for participating in protests. Source: SOHR

Tunisia

As reported on 08 October 2021: Off the coast of Mahdia governorate, a small boat carrying 30 Tunisian migrants, most of them young men, capsized, causing four to drown and 19 to go missing. A survivor managed to swim to shore and raise the alarm, as seven were rescued. Four people were arrested for helping to organise the attempted sea crossing. Source: The New Arab

The Americas

The United States of America

As reported on 21 October 2021: At the southern US border, a report by Human Rights Watch has reported more than 160 cases of sexual and physical abuse of asylum seekers by federal officers, notably Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and US Border Patrol, between 2016 and 2021. These incidents range from child sexual assault, enforced hunger, threats of rape and brutal detention conditions. Source: Human Rights Watch and The Guardian