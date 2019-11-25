25 Nov 2019

Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - October 2019

Report
from Insecurity Insight
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (218.96 KB)

Safety, security and access incidents Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and IDP settings

Africa

Nigeria

05 October 2019: In Banki town, Bama district, Borno state, Boko Haram militants stormed an unnamed IDP camp, killing two IDPs and injuring three guards. Source: Sahara Reporters

South Sudan

15 October 2019: In Central Equatoria state, an IDP was shot and killed and another injured outside of the UN PoC site by pastoralist militia.
The dispute is believed to be related to harassment of women. Sources:
ACLED1 and Radio Tamazuj

Sudan

02 October 2019: In Kabkabiya district, North Darfur state, two soldiers raped a teenage girl near the Sortony IDP camp. Sources: Dabanga Sudan I and Dabanga Sudan II

02 October 2019: Near Nabagai, 5km west of Gereida, South Darfur state, three IDP farmers were attacked by gunmen, one was killed and the others wounded after they resisted the efforts of the attackers to steal their donkey cart. Source: ACLED

05 October 2019: Near Shalaiya IDP camp, Nierteti, Central Darfur state, two teenage girls believed to be IDPs were raped by five armed pastoralists in military uniform. Four other girls managed to escape.
Sources: ACLED and Dabanga Sudan

21 October 2019: Near Gereida town, South Darfur state, unidentified gunmen entered an IDP’s farm, shot him, broke his legs and stole money and a horse. Source: Dabanga Sudan

27 October 2019: Near Thur IDP camp, Central Darfur state, a 25-yearold IDP was raped at gunpoint by SAF soldier while she was farming.
The army reportedly arrested the suspect. Source: Dabanga Sudan

28 October 2019: Near Kafan Kei village, Manawashi, South Darfur state, unidentified gunmen shot two IDPs, killing one, after they refused to hand over their animals. Police reportedly arrested one of the suspects. Source: ACLED

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.