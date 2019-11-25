Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - October 2019
Safety, security and access incidents Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and IDP settings
Africa
Nigeria
05 October 2019: In Banki town, Bama district, Borno state, Boko Haram militants stormed an unnamed IDP camp, killing two IDPs and injuring three guards. Source: Sahara Reporters
South Sudan
15 October 2019: In Central Equatoria state, an IDP was shot and killed and another injured outside of the UN PoC site by pastoralist militia.
The dispute is believed to be related to harassment of women. Sources:
ACLED1 and Radio Tamazuj
Sudan
02 October 2019: In Kabkabiya district, North Darfur state, two soldiers raped a teenage girl near the Sortony IDP camp. Sources: Dabanga Sudan I and Dabanga Sudan II
02 October 2019: Near Nabagai, 5km west of Gereida, South Darfur state, three IDP farmers were attacked by gunmen, one was killed and the others wounded after they resisted the efforts of the attackers to steal their donkey cart. Source: ACLED
05 October 2019: Near Shalaiya IDP camp, Nierteti, Central Darfur state, two teenage girls believed to be IDPs were raped by five armed pastoralists in military uniform. Four other girls managed to escape.
Sources: ACLED and Dabanga Sudan
21 October 2019: Near Gereida town, South Darfur state, unidentified gunmen entered an IDP’s farm, shot him, broke his legs and stole money and a horse. Source: Dabanga Sudan
27 October 2019: Near Thur IDP camp, Central Darfur state, a 25-yearold IDP was raped at gunpoint by SAF soldier while she was farming.
The army reportedly arrested the suspect. Source: Dabanga Sudan
28 October 2019: Near Kafan Kei village, Manawashi, South Darfur state, unidentified gunmen shot two IDPs, killing one, after they refused to hand over their animals. Police reportedly arrested one of the suspects. Source: ACLED