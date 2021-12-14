Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief November 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and IDP settings.

Africa

Burkina Faso

30 October 2021: At the Goudoubo Refugee Camp, Dori town, Seno province, Sahel region, militants suspected to be from Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) stole tricycles and supplies from the camp. Source: ACLED1

Democratic Republic of the Congo

As reported on 03 November 2021: In Mushimbakye village, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, unidentified perpetrators attacked an IDP camp. Many people were killed. Over 2,000 people, mostly women and children, decided to repatriate to their villages of origin not feeling safe in the IDP camp and due to difficult living conditions. Source: Radio Ocapi

10 November 2021: In Mpati village, Masisi territory, North Kivu province, a woman and child were killed by a drunk Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) soldier at an IDP camp. Source: Kivu Security

14 November 2021: In Mikenge town, South Kivu province, a group armed with machetes and guns attacked an IDP camp, killing a pregnant woman and six children and wounding others. As inhabitants fled, the perpetrators set fire to shelters. Source: UN News

17 November 2021: In Drodro locality, Dgugu territory, Ituri province, an attempt by Cooperative for the Development of the Congo militia to attack a local IDP camp was foiled by the Congolese armed forces. Source: Radio Okapi

20 November 2021: In Tanganyika sector, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, Mayi Mayi militiamen killed a Burundian pastoralist and refugee in the Lusenda Camp and stole his cattle. On 21 November, Burundian refugees demonstrated in front of the office of the National Commission for Refugees to demand security measures by the government. Source: Radio Okapi

21 November 2021: In Drodro locality, Dgugu territory, Ituri province, Cooperative for the Development of the Congo militia attacked an IDP camp, setting it on fire and killing an estimated 50 IDPs in the process. The site, which provided housing for more than 16,000 IDPs, was completely burned down. Sources: Actualité I, Actualité II, La Prunelle and UN News

21 November 2021: In Tché area, Ituri province, a militia group attacked an IDP site, destroying almost 1,000 shelters. Source: UN News

28 November 2021: In Drodro area, Dgugu territory, Ituri province, unidentified perpetrators armed with guns, machetes and knives attacked the Ndjala IDP Camp, killing 26 people, including ten women and nine children, and wounding 11. Sources: Al Jazeera and UN News

Mozambique

16 November 2021: In Chiure town and district, Cabo Delgado province, police fired warning shots and beat IDPs at a food aid distribution point over accusations of stealing rice. One man was arrested. Source: Cabo Ligado

Nigeria

As reported on 25 November 2021: In Borno state, IDPs accused local camp officials of diverting food and other supplies from beneficiaries, exacerbating food scarcity. Source: HumAngle

South Sudan

06 November 2021: In Bentiu city, Guit county, Unity state, two young men at the Bentiu Protection of Civilians site stabbed each other to death with knives distributed to IDPs by the UN for personal use. Source: Radio Tamazuj

Sudan

10 November 2021: Near Shangil Tobaya area, Tawila locality, North Darfur state, seven armed Arab herders drove their camels into farms near the Naivasha IDP Camp. After the farmers protested, the herders shot them dead. Sources: Dabanga Sudan I and Dabanga Sudan II

As reported on 22 November 2021: In Jebel Moon locality, West Darfur state, a large group of heavily armed militiamen riding four-wheeled vehicles, motorcycles and horses attacked around 10 villages, as well as IDP camps, burning them down. At least 10 people were killed, and 14 wounded. Thousands fled to eastern Chad in search of safety. Source: Dabanga Sudan

Asia

Bangladesh

As reported on 06 November 2021: In Ukhia upazila, Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, a senior member of the LNGO volunteer group Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights at the Kutupalong Camp has received death threats over the phone from suspected Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army fighters. Such threats have caused fear among the 850,000 residents of the camp. Source: New Age

26 November 2021: IN Teknaf upazila, Cox's Bazar district, Chittagong division, two Rohingya refugees were killed in a gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) forces, who claimed that the refugees were known drug traders. Source: Financial Express

Indonesia

30 November 2021: In Medan city, North Sumatra province, an Afghan asylum seeker set himself on fire outside the UNHCR office during a rally with fellow refugees, in protest at his seven-year wait for resettlement to a third country. He was subsequently hospitalised for severe burns. Source: New Age

Myanmar

25 November 2021: In Thar Yar Kone village, Budalin township, Monywa district, Sagaing region, artillery shells fired by State Administration Council (SAC) forces that were stationed at Mya Thein Than pagoda hill, Ye Butalin village, struck a monastery sheltering IDPs. Between seven and nine IDPs, including six women and one man, were injured. Source: ACLED1

Thailand

09 November 2021: In Bangkok, Thai authorities arrested two Cambodian male opposition figures and UNHCR-registered refugees, before deporting them to Cambodia the next day, despite intervention by UNHCR. Sources: Licas, New Age, Radio Free Asia and VOD

19 November 2021: In an unspecified eastern border town, Thai authorities arrested a Cambodian female opposition figure and UNHCR-registered refugee, before deporting her to Cambodia, despite intervention by UNHCR. Sources: Licas, New Age, Radio Free Asia and VOD

20 November 2021: In Samut Prakan province, Thai authorities arrested a male Cambodian opposition figure and UNHCR-registered refugee, alongside two migrant workers, before delivering them to the Cambodian authorities the next day. The Phnom Penh municipal court charged the refugee, who had criticised the Cambodian Government on social media whilst residing in Thailand, with conspiracy, and placed him under pre-trial detention. Sources: New Age and Radio Free Asia

Europe

Belarus

08 November 2021: Along the Belarus-Poland border, hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers attempting to reach the EU were blocked by rows of Polish border guards behind barbed wire. Between 3,000 and 4,000 migrants, including many pregnant women and minors, have been staying in an improvised camp, where they are exposed to serious protection risks, including pushbacks and adverse weather conditions. Sources: ECHO and New Age

16 November 2021: Along the Belarus-Poland border, Polish forces fired teargas at migrants and asylum seekers. About 100 people were subsequently detained on the Polish side. Sources: New Age I and New Age II

Cyprus

21 November 2021: In Kokkinotrimithia village, Nicosia district, about 100 people clashed with each other at the Pournara Reception Centre. The cause of the clashes, which ended with the intervention of police, was not immediately clear. Source: ACLED1

France

11 November 2021: Off the coast of Calais city, Pas-de-Calais department, Hauts-de-France region, three England-bound migrants and asylum seekers disappeared at sea when they tried to cross the English Channel. Two more were rescued by the French coastguard. Source: New Age

24 November 2021: Off the coast of Calais city, Pas-de-Calais department, Hauts-de-France region, an England-bound inflatable boat carrying migrants and asylum seekers lost air and sank, causing at least 25 passengers — 17 men, seven women, one of whom was pregnant, and three minors — to drown. Sources: New Age I and New Age II

24 November 2021: Off the coast of Calais city, Pas-de-Calais department, Hauts-de-France region, an England-bound boat carrying migrants and asylum seekers sank, leaving at least five dead and five more unconscious in the water. Source: New Age

Poland

As reported on 07 November 2021: In Hajnowka town and county, Podlaskie province, asylum seekers who reach and receive medical care at the Mantiuk Hospital are deported by border guards to the Bialowieza forest, along the Poland-Belarus frontier, once they’ve recovered from their health conditions. Source: The Guardian

Middle East and North Africa

Islamic Republic of Iran

As reported on 11 November 2021: Afghan refugees and migrants have been held in crowded, unhygienic detention camps, where some are subjected to beating and abuse, before being deported to Afghanistan. An Afghan man has reportedly been beaten by Iranian authorities for not being able to pay for his deportation. Source: New Age

Israel

21 November 2021: In Jerusalem, hundreds of Palestinians marched in the Shuafat Refgee Camp to honour a Hamas terrorist who killed an Israeli and wounded four others earlier that day, leading to clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Source: The Times of Israel

Occupied Palestinian Territories

08 November2021: In Jarazone village, Ramallah and al-Bireh governorate, West Bank, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians at the Jalazone Camp. Source: The New Arab

Syrian Arab Republic

12 November 2021: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah and governorate, two Iraqi refugees were killed by suspected ISIS gunmen. Source: SNHR and The New Arab

13 November 2021: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, a female Iraqi refugee was shot dead by ISIS gunmen in the fifth section of the camp. Sources: SOHR and The New Arab

15 November 2021: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, a male Iraqi refugee was killed by gunmen in the fifth section of the camp. Source: SNHR

21 November 2021: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah district governorate, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a security operation in the first, second, and third sections of the camp, during which 14 Iraqi refugees were detained, including a woman. Source: SOHR

27 November 2021: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, a male Iraqi refugee was shot in the head and killed in the first section of the camp. Sources: SNHR, SOHR Iand SOHR II

28 November 2021: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, an Iraqi refugee was shot and killed by suspected ISIS gunmen in the third section of the camp. Sources: SNHR and SOHR

30 November 2021: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, the Internal Security Forces stormed the fifth section of the camp and recovered machine guns. Source: SOHR

Tunisia

26 November 2021: Off the coast of Sfax city and governorate, a boat carrying 487 Europe-bound people ran into trouble, prompting a rescue operation by the Tunisian navy. Around half of those intercepted hailed from Egypt and Bangladesh, along with dozens of Syrians and Moroccans, and smaller numbers of Eritreans and Sudanese. Source: New Age