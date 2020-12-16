Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - November 2020

Africa

Cameroon

10 November 2020: In Modzogo town and commune, Mayo-Tsanaga department, Far North region, a 50-year-old man picked up a grenade from the bush and brought it to his residence at the Modzogo IDP camp, where the grenade exploded and severely wounded him. Source:

Sembe

23 November 2020: In the outskirts of Buea town, Fako division, Southwest region, an IDP woman was killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire indiscriminately on civilians. Source: Mimi Mefo Info

Democratic Republic of the Congo

14 November 2020: In Kangwe village, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, five female IDPs were abducted and raped by suspected Ngumino and Twiganeho militiamen. Source: ACLED1 Around 16 November 2020: In Mapanda village, Kalemie, Tanganyika province, a female refugee was abducted by militiamen and released hours later. Source: ACLED1

Ethiopia

As reported on 17 November 2020: In Tigray region, the conflict between the Ethiopian Federal Government and the regional ruling TPLF has severely hindered the ability of humanitarian actors to reach refugee camps at risk of food and water shortages. Sources: Humanitarian Response and The New York Times

As reported on 29 November 2020: In Tigray region, in the midst of the conflict between the Ethiopian Federal Government and the regional ruling TPLF, government forces at numerous checkpoints reportedly blocked IDPs from fleeing to Sudan for safety. Source: ABC

Mozambique

27 November 2020: In Metuge district, Cabo Delgado province, six people died in an IDP centre, five from cholera and one from being beaten to death on suspicion of spreading cholera. The suspects were apprehended. IDPs subsequently started leaving the centre due to security concerns. Threats were made, allegedly by locals, that the centre will be destroyed. Source: Twitter

29 October 2020: Off the coast of Cabo Delgado province, a boat carrying 75 IDPs capsized after the captain changed course to sail away from their destination, Makalow island, due to sighting a fire which they believed was part of an ongoing insurgent attack. The boat sank as a result of damage from hitting rocks in the sea, and at least 54 people drowned as a result. Source: Zitamar