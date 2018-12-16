16 Dec 2018

Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - November 2018

Security Incidents and Access Constraints

Africa

Central African Republic

31 October - 01 November 2018: In Batangafo town, Ouham prefecture, armed men looted and burned down three IDP camps, destroying them completely and leaving around 27,000 persons homeless. This incident prompted NGOs to suspend their activities at the IDP sites and forced some 5,000 IDPs to seek refuge in a nearby hospital. Sources: MSF, Reuters, RJDH and Thomson Reuters Foundation

15 November 2018 (DOA): In Alindao town, Basse-Kotto prefecture, the Alindao IDP camp – which houses around 20,000 Christians – was attacked and pillaged by unidentified perpetrators. Sources suggest it was a revenge attack by UPC fighters on the Christian-dominant camp after anti-Balaka fighters had attacked Muslim civilians in the town of Alindo earlier the same day. Between the two violent incidents, 60 people were reported killed. On 21 November 2018, the Central African President blamed MINUSCA for the attack, claiming that no security arrangements were in place. No further details specified.
Sources: RJDH (a), RJDH (b) and ACLED

22 November 2018: In Jebel area, Central Equatoria state, IDPs at the UNMISS base on the outskirts of Juba demonstrated over a reduction in their food rations and the lack of food rations over the prior months. Source: ACLED

Democratic Republic of the Congo

11 November 2018 (DOA): In Fizi territory, South Kivu province, Congolese authorities arrested three men suspected of being Burundian soldiers at Lusenda refugee camp. The men were accused of smuggling themselves into the camp. No further details specified.
Source: Media Congo

Nigeria

04 November 2018: In Lapai local government area, Niger state, male IDPs at a distribution point became angry that ActionAid was only distributing material goods to women, leading to them throwing rocks at the aid workers and their vehicles. Source: ACLED

