Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief May 2022

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and IDP settings.

Africa

Chad

06 May 2022: In Goz Amer, Sila region, an Arab ethnic militia attacked and beat up civilians at a refugee camp and attempted to set ablaze the police commissariat in retaliation to the assassination of a family member. Source: ACLED1

Nigeria

As reported on 12 May 2022: In Dalori town, near Maiduguri city, Borno state, the Police Command defused a bomb planted by Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents at the Dalori IDP Camp. Source:

The Guardian As reported on 27 May 2022: In Bama town and LGA, Borno state, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force arrested five men for vandalising a solar powered borehole which was meant to provide portable water to 70,000 IDPs, and for selling its inverters on the black market. The buyers were also arrested and handed over to security agencies for investigation. Source: Zagazola

Sudan

07 May 2022: In Kalma IDP Camp, South Darfur state, an unidentified armed group riding two fourwheel vehicles attacked a group of youth who were playing football. Four people were killed and five others wounded. Source: ACLED1 10 May 2022: In Nyala city, South Darfur state, gunmen on a Land Cruiser opened fire on the Otash IDP Camp, killing a 38-year-old man, and wounding a 35-year-old woman. The perpetrators then fled the scene, leaving residents of the camp in a state of panic. Source: Radio Dabanga 15 May 2022: In Zalingei town, Central Darfur state, four armed men intercepted an 18-year-old man from an IDP camp for the purpose of robbery, and shot him dead. Source: Radio Dabanga

Asia

Bangladesh

04-05 May 2022: In Ukhiya upazila, Cox’s Bazar distinct, Chittagong division, district police arrested 453 Rohingya refugees for leaving their camps, whilst members of the Armed Police Battalion arrested 203 more refugees at areas adjacent to their camps and at different checkpoints. The refugees had reportedly left to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, but the Government of Bangladesh strictly enforces limits on their movement out of the camps at any time. Source: New Age.

Europe

France

09 May 2022: Off the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer city, Pas-de-Calais department, Hauts-de-France region, the generator of a Britain-bound vessel carrying around 25 migrants and asylum seekers broke down, prompting the ship Abeille Languedoc to help them. Source: New Age

Greece

07 May 2022: Off the coast of Kos island, South Aegean administrative division, the Greek coast guard rescued 106 people, including 14 women and 20 children, from a half-sunk sailing boat.

Source: New Age

Mediterranean Sea

06-07 May 2022: A boat with 34 people on board found itself in distress and was at risk of capsizing due to harsh weather conditions. The NGO Alarm Phone alerted the Armed Forces of Malta for immediate rescue, but Maltese authorities replied that they are not responsible in this case as the boat had been intercepted by the German vessel Berlin Express, and the boat was claimed to be located within the search-and-rescue zone of Libya. Source: Times of Malta

Turkey

03 May 2022: The Turkish President announced that Turkey will draft plans to return 1,000,000 refugees back to Turkish-backed Idlib governorate, Syria, where it is constructing 100,000 homes, despite persistent security risks and an ongoing humanitarian crisis in the area. Approximately 4 million people in Idlib remain in need of humanitarian assistance. Source: The New Arab

Ukraine

07 May 2022: In Bilohrivka settlement, Sievierodonetsk raion, Luhansk oblast, a Russian aircraft dropped a bomb on a school where 90 civilians where sheltering, destroying it. Over 60 people were feared dead, as emergency crews rescued 30 from under the rubble. Seven were found injured. A threat of new strikes has also prevented rescuers from working overnight. Sources: AP, Malta Today, New Age, The New Arab, 24 News I and 24 News II 12 May 2022: Russian troops halted the movement of a convoy of IDPs leaving Kherson oblast to make way for the transportation of their military equipment. When the IDP convoy reached Ukrainiancontrolled territory, Russian forces fired artillery at it, wounding a 10-year-old child and a 67-year-old woman. Source: Suspilne 17 May 2022: Near Vrubivka village, Sievierodonetsk raion, Luhansk oblast, an evacuation bus carrying 33 IDPs from Lysychansk and Severodonetsk cities came under fire when Russian forces shelled the highway. No civilians were harmed. Source: Ukrinform

Middle East and North Africa

Algeria

16 May 2022: Off the coast of Algeria, a boat carrying 16 people was shipwrecked during an attempt to reach the Balearic archipelago. As a result, 11 people drowned. Five young people, two of them children, were rescued. Source: The New Arab

Iraq

03 May 2022: In Sinjar district, Nineveh governorate, clashes between the Iraqi army and the militia group Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) have caused the displacement of at least 3,000 people, including Yazidis already displaced during the 2014 Islamic State crisis. Sources The New Arab I,

The New Arab II and The New Arab III

Occupied Palestinian Territories

11 May 2022: In Jenin city and governorate, West Bank, Israeli forces shot dead a 51-year-old female Al Jazeera journalist during a raid at the Jenin Camp. Sources: New Age I and New Age II

Syrian Arab Republic

Around 17 May 2022: In Al-Hol Camp, Al Hasakah governorate, the body of a female IDP was found in the fifth section of the camp, killed by unknown gunmen. Source: ACLED1

As reported on 17 May 2022: In Jabal Zawiya area, Idlib Governorate, a six-year-old orphan girl was found — with her hands and feet tied — by a civilian outside the shelter of her grandfather at the Jabal Al-Zawiya IDP Camp. The child showed clear signs of having suffered abuse and a lack of nutrition at home. She was hospitalised. Source: The New Arab 19 May 2022: In Al-Hol Camp, Al Hasakah governorate, gunmen shot and killed a young man in the fifth section of the camp. Source: ACLED1 Around 20 May 2022: In Al-Hol Camp, Al Hasakah governorate, the body of a female IDP was found in a sewage in the fifth section of the camp, suspected to have been killed by IS members. Source:

ACLED1 22 May 2022: In Sahlat al Banat camp, Ar Raqqa governorate, Syrian Defence Forces arrested a civilian after they criticised how bread is distributed in the camp. Source: ACLED1 As reported on 25 May 2022: In Al-Hol Camp, Al Hasakah governorate, a young man's body was found in a sewage in the fifth section of the camp. Source: ACLED1

Tunisia

As reported on 04 May 2022: Update: The death toll following the capsizing of four vessels carrying migrants and asylum seekers on 22-23 April has reached 24, including men, women and children.

Source: The New Arab 15 May 2022: Off the northeastern coast of Tunisia, a Europe-bound vessel broke down while carrying 81 people all aged between 20 and 38, prompting the Tunisian navy to rescue them.

Sources: New Age and The New Arab 17 May 2022: Off the Tunisian coast, an Italy-bound vessel carrying people, all Tunisian, capsized.

Three people were found dead and another 10 went missing. The Tunisian coast guard rescued 44 people. Sources: New Age and The New Arab