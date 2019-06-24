Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - May 2019

Africa

Burkina Faso

23 May 2019: In Soum region, five UN partner national staff members were abducted while working at the Goudoubo Health Centre within Mentao Refugee Camp. Two abductees, both female staff members, were released shortly after the incident. The unidentified perpetrators stole an agency vehicle and fled. Sources: ACLED and AWSD

Cameroon

30 May 2019: In Wum commune, Menchum division, Ambazonian separatists launched an attack on Upkwa Resettlement Camp near Lake Nyos, burning down around 40 homes but leaving no casualties. Source: ACLED

Ethiopia

06 – 12 May 2019: In Gedeb town and woreda, Gedeo zone, Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ region, federal police ordered the evacuation of 150,000 IDPs and informed them that their tents would be demolished after two days as part of a government ‘Strategic Plan’ to forcefully relocate them back to their homes. They also announced the termination of food aid, healthcare and other humanitarian assistance. Source: The Guardian

Nigeria

08 May 2019: In Monguno locality, Borno state, a fire outbreak across two IDP camps left roughly 370 displaced people homeless, destroyed vital food supplies and other unspecified property. Aid groups have begun to offer mobile assistance to IDP families affected by the fire. Source: UN-OCHA

Sudan

28 May 2019: In Nyala city, South Darfur state, unidentified perpetrators attacked unspecified humanitarian offices and assets in Kalma IDP Camp, and looted aid supplies. Source: Sudan Tribune