Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief March 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and IDP settings.

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

20 March 2021: In Masenze village, Beni territory, North Kivu province, six Congolese IDPs were killed by ADF forces. Source: ACLED1 20 March 2021: At Taubamba and Mayalibo villages, Irumu territory, Ituri province, at least 11 Congolese IDPs were killed by the ADF, causing community displacement. An unspecified number of people were kidnapped. Sources: ACLED1 , All Africa, GARDA, 7 sur 7 and Radio Okapi Ethiopia 30 March 2021: Near Dima area, between the Hamdayat camp in Sudan and Humera city, Western Tigray region, two Ethiopian refugees were killed and two others wounded by Eritrean soldiers who shot at the refugees as they attempted to cross the border back into Ethiopia. Source: ACLED1

Mozambique

24 March 2021: In Quitunda village, Cabo Delgado province, thousands of people displaced due to an IS attack in Pemba have sought refuge near the Total gas project site. Sources: Club of Mozambique I, Club of Mozambique II and Club of Mozambique III We are monitoring developments in Mozambique. Sign up here to receive alerts. In case you missed them: Ramadan Alert; Situation Report

Niger

21 March 2021: At Wirsnat village, Tillia commune, Tahoua region, three people from the Tuareg community, some of whom were IDPs, were reportedly killed when gunmen on motorbikes - likely ISGS - raided the village. One other was wounded. The assailants also attacked several nearby villages, hamlets, and camps. Sources: AA, ACLED1 , Africa News, Al Jazeera, BBC, GARDA, France 24, Le Figaro, Libération, The Guardian, UNHCR and UN News