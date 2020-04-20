Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - March 2020

Africa

Burkina Faso

28 March 2020: Near Barsalogo, Barsalogho department, Sanmatenga province, an IDP mother and daughter were shot at by unidentified gunmen while gathering firewood. The girl was killed and the mother escaped. Source: ACLED1

30 March 2020: Across all regions of Burkina Faso, the closure of 135 health facilities over the past months as a result of almost daily attacks by extremist groups is complicating efforts to respond to the Coronavirus outbreak, placing in particular almost 80,000 IDPs at risk of contagion. Source: TNH

Central African Republic

30 March 2020: In Ndele, Bamingui-Bangoran, a IDP camp was attacked by FPRC militants in two pick-up trucks. They attacked the IDPs and forced them to return to their respective homes. No fatalities were reported. Source: Corbeau News

Sudan

04 March 2020: In Nierteti locality, Central Darfur state, armed pastoralists opened fire on a group of IDPs who were making bricks. Four were injured, two of whom were hospitalised and left in critical condition. Source: Radio Dabanga

04 March 2020: In Turr village, Central Darfur state, two IDP school students were wounded when armed pastoralists attacked the village and stole five donkeys. The governor of Central Darfur state has disputed that this event occurred. Source: ACLED1

09 March 2020: In the Kalamakeri area, Nertiti locality, Central Darfur state, seven armed militiamen - five on horseback and two on motorcycles - shot and gang raped a 17-year-old female IDP. She was badly injured and transferred to Nyala Teaching Hospital. Source: Radio Dabanga