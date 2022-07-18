Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief June 2022

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

01 June 2022: In Kanyaruchinya IDP camp, next to Goma city, North Kivu province, a dispute over the allocation of food supplies left several displaced people injured after a village head failed to register fellow villagers for food supplies, except for his own family. The dispute occurred while World Food Programme officials were distributing food aid. Source: Radio Okapi

08 June 2022: In Mweso town, Masisi territory, North Kivu province, armed bandits attacked the Kashuga IDP camp, reportedly killing at least seven IDPs and kidnapping two others. Source: Actualité and Radio Okapi

09 June 2022: In Kashuga village, Masisi territory, North Kivu province, suspected members of the Nyatura armed group attacked the Rujagati IDP Camp, killing four men and three women. Sources: HumAngle, La Prunelle and The New Arab

10 June 2022: In Lala village, Djugu territory, Ituri province, an armed group attacked an IDP camp situated in the village, leaving seven dead and two wounded among the displaced population. Several houses were also burned down. Sources: Radio Okapi I and Radio Okapi II

Nigeria

08 June 2022: In Dkwa town and LGA, Borno state, suspected ISWAP members killed at least 12 people, mostly young IDPs, while they were out searching for scrap metals from abandoned or destroyed vehicles. Source: HumAngle

16 June 2022: In Banki town, Bama LGA, Borno State, suspected Boko Haram militants fired mortar bombs into an IDP camp, killing at least 11 people, mostly women and children. Sources: Council on Foreign Relations and PR Nigeria

South Sudan

03 June 2022: In Nimule town, Eastern Equatoria state, armed men broke into an IDP camp and pillaged goods. Source: Eye Radio

26 June 2022: In Konyokonyo suburb, Juba, clashes involving members of the Murle and Anyak communities erupted at the Mahad IDP Camp, leaving one man dead and several others injured. Police arrested four suspects. Sources: Radio Tamazuj I and Radio Tamazuj II

Sudan

As reported on 04 June 2022: In Zamzam locality, North Darfur state, the family of a herder who was earlier shot dead threatened a local community leader that they would attack Zamzam IDP Camp, if the perpetrators, who were sheltering inside the camp, were not arrested, and their looted cattle returned. A military force was dispatched to protect the camp. Source: Darfur 24

Asia

Afghanistan

As reported on 26 June 2022: In Paktika province, Taliban-imposed restrictions on the movement of Afghan women and girls without a mahram, or male chaperone, have amplified the needs of those affected by the earthquake of 24 June, complicating any efforts intended to assist them, and compromising their access to food, health care, and safe shelter. Source: Global Security

Bangladesh

28 June 2022: In Ukhia upazila, Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, a female teacher working for the LNGO Mukti was wounded when a Rohingya youth attacked her with a sharp weapon at the Learning Centre 8, Camp 2 West, Kutupalong Refugee Camp. She was admitted to the Sadar Hospital for treatment due to her critical condition. Source: New Age

Myanmar

31 May 2022: In Nat Myaung village, Kale township and district, Sagaing region, seven IDPs were wounded when artillery shells hit an IDP camp inside a monastery, amid clashes between military forces and the PDF. Sources: Democratic Voice of Burma and Radio Free Asia

17 June 2022: In Kutkai town and township, Mu Se district, Shan state, two artillery shells hit the Zup Aung IDP Camp. Three women, including a 56-year-old teacher, were killed. Another person was injured and many others were forced to flee. Source: Democratic Voice of Burma

Thailand

As reported on 04 June 2022: Off the coast of Satun province, 59 Rohingya refugees were abandoned by a people smuggler on Dong Island whilst en route to Malaysia. They were rescued a few days later by Thai authorities, who provided them with humanitarian aid and detained and prosecuted for entering Thailand illegally. Sources: New Age and The New Arab

Europe

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

As reported on 02 June 2022: In Crawley town, West Sussex county, England, at least 17 asylum seekers at the Brook House Immigration Removal Centre went on a hunger strike after being told that they would be relocated to Rwanda on 14 June under an agreement between the British and Rwandan Governments. In response, the Home Office informed them that their removal may be prioritised in the interest of their health and safety. Source: The Guardian

As reported on 10 June 2022: An agreement between the British and Rwandan Governments to relocate asylum seekers from Britain to Rwanda continued to raise concerns over the fate of asylum seekers who identify as LGBTIQ+, as they are likely to face a hostile environment in Rwanda. Sources: Pink and The New Arab

10 June 2022: In London, a High Court judge rejected an emergency bid by refugee rights groups and a trade union to block deportation flights of asylum seekers to Rwanda, ruling that the implementation of immigration control decisions were in the public interest. The first relocation flight of seven asylum seekers was to take place on 14 June, but was cancelled a few minutes before take-off due to a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, preventing the deportation of an Iraqi man booked, and making it possible for the other six asylum seekers to make similar claims. Sources: France 24, Fox, The New Arab and Washington Post

Middle East and North Africa

Lebanon

As reported on 07 June 2022: Near Sheikh Znad area, Tripoli district, North governorate, Lebanese authorities arrested 64 migrants — believed to be Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian — who were attempting to flee and reach Europe. The migrants were detained for questioning, with the exception of a pregnant woman taken to hospital due to bleeding. Source: The New Arab

20 June 2022: The Lebanese Prime Minister warned that Lebanon was ready to expel Syrian refugees, and called upon the international community to work with the country to secure their return. Source: The New Arab

Syrian Arab Republic

01 June 2022: Near Babsqa village, Idlib governorate, dozens of tents at an IDP camp were damaged by rockets fired by unidentified perpetrators at a nearby military position occupied by Failaq al Sham militants. Source: SNHR

09 June 2022: Update: In Rukban area, along the Syria-Jordan border, a convoy carrying a variety of basic foodstuffs has reached the Rukban IDP Camp from Jordan for the first time since 2018, after a deal was struck between Rukban and Jordanian traders. Source: The New Arab

12 June 2022: In al Hol IDP camp, Hasaka governorate, the body of a woman was found in a sewer pipe bearing gunshot wounds. The perpetrators have not been identified. Source: SNHR

17 June 2022: In al Hol IDP camp, Hasaka governorate, the bodies of two women were found with signs of gunshot wounds. The responsible perpetrators have not been identified. Source: SNHR

The Americas

Cuba

27 June 2022: Off the coast of Villa Clara province, a US-bound boat carrying more than 200 Haitian migrants ran aground due to strong sea currents. The passengers were provided with humanitarian aid and medical care, and transferred to a centre. Source: New Age

United States of America

28 June 2022: Near San Antonio city, Texas state, police discovered the bodies of about 50 migrants in and around a trailer truck abandoned next to a railway in sweltering heat. The victims had suffered heat stroke and heat exhaustion, as the vehicle did not have a working AC unit or water. Source: New Age