Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - June 2019

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

30 June 2019: In Bukavu city, South Kivu province, a fire of unspecified origin at Zaire IDP Camp destroyed more than 200 houses, leaving 1,800 people without shelter. Source: ACAPS

Eritrea

Throughout June 2019: The Eritrean Government continued to deny the Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Eritrea access into the country. Source: Africa News

Kenya

28 June 2019 (DOA): In Dadaab town, Garissa county, refugees of the Dadaab Refugee Camp have accused staff of UNHCR and partner NGOs of demanding bribes from them for their repatriation to Somalia and other services. Source: The Guardian

South Sudan

02 June 2019: In Bor, Jonglei state, a female INGO aid worker was reportedly assaulted by a male national staff member at the Bor PoC site, requiring medical treatment. Reports suggest the incidents occurred because the female staff refused demands to medically treat the male colleague's wife. The male aid worker was arrested by UNPOL. Source: AWSD

Sudan

7-9 June 2019: In Bora and Habor areas, North Darfur, paramilitary groups reportedly attacked multiple farms, injuring two female IDPs who were taking shelter in the farms. Source: Radio Dabanga

17 June 2019: In Bandi village, suspected Boko Haram militants killed two IDPs. No further information specified. Source: ACLED

June (Unspecified date): In Omdurman, nine South Sudanese refugees were reported to have been killed over an indeterminant number of days. Additionally, there were reports of multiple rapes, seven injuries, and two missing persons. The identity of the perpetrators remains unclear, although reports suggest the Sudanese military may have been responsible. Source: Liveuamap