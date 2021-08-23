Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief July 2021

Africa

Burkina Faso

05 July 2021: In Til-Zalayanane village, Tin-Akoff commune, Oudalan province, two IDPs were killed during an attack on the village by five Islamic State of West-Africa Province (ISWAP) militants. Source: Net Afrique

05 July 2021: In Bouna village, Ouindigui department, Loroum province, several female IDPs who returned to their village to collect their belongings were assaulted, robbed and injured by suspected Katiba Macina or Ansaroul Islam (JNIM) militants. The perpetrators stole mobile phones. Source: ACLED

09 July 2021: In Firka village, Pissila department, Sanmatenga province, a male IDP was abducted and killed by suspected JNIM militants. Sources: ACLED and Net Afrique

25 July 2021: In Markoye town, Markoye department, Oudalan province, an IDP was injured after soldiers fired warning shots. Source: ACLED

29 July 2021: In Barsalogo town, Barsalogho department, Sanmatenga province, two IDPs were abducted by suspected JNIM militants in the IDP camp. The two victims were members of the Fulani community, including a community leader. Source: ACLED

Central African Republic

As reported on 12 July 2021: In PK8 IDP Camp, Bamburi town, Ouaka prefecture, a 50-year-old woman was attacked by a man with a machete who attempted to rape her. Source: UNFPA

As reported on 12 July 2021: In PK8 IDP Camp, Bamburi town, Ouaka prefecture, a 12-year-old girl was raped by her uncle inside the camp. The man is reportedly in jail. Source: UNFPA

As reported on 12 July 2021: In PK8 IDP Camp, Bamburi town, Ouaka prefecture, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a 56-year-old man whilst she was returning from the field. The girl’s father filed a complaint against the man and he is currently in jail. Source: UNFPA

Democratic Republic of the Congo

21 July 2021: In Moboko-centre, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, a female Burundian refugee was raped by armed men wearing military uniforms. The perpetrators also stole the victim’s money. She was later taken to a clinic in Mboko in very critical condition. Source: La Prunelle

Ethiopia

Around 21 July 2021: In Adi Harush refugee camp, Tigray region, dozens of Eritrean refugees were arrested by Tigray Defence Forces (TDF). Mobile phones were also confiscated. TDF have been accused of abducting refugees and looting supplies in the camp over the past weeks. Just over a week prior to the attack, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees expressed his concern over hostilities against Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia. Sources: ACLED, AP, and UNHCR

Nigeria

06 July 2021: In Damboa LGA, Borno state, a hospital in an IDP camp was attacked by ISWAP militants. Six civilians were injured during the attack. Source: ACLED

South Sudan

29 June 2021: In Rubkona county, Unity state, an elderly man was killed when armed perpetrators entered the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilians site. The victim was reportedly an employee of an oil company based in the area. It is unclear whether the attack was indiscriminate or targeted. Source: ACLED and Radio Tamazuj

Sudan

07 July 2021: In Kalima Al Hilla area, Beliel locality, South Darfur state, unidentified perpetrators attacked two IDPs who were travelling back to Kalma IDP camp. One IDP was killed and the other was injured. Source: ACLED1

Around 19 July 2021: In Beliel locality, South Darfur state, returning IDPs and farmers were assaulted by unidentified perpetrators during several attacks, resulting in the death of at least seven civilians and more civilians injured. Source: ACLED

Around 18 July 2021: In Kabkabiya locality, North Darfur state, Sortony IDP camp was attacked with artillery shelling. At least 17 people died, including five children and seven women, and others were injured. A number of camp houses were also destroyed. Source: Radio Dabanga

Tanzania

Around 16 July 2021: On the border between Tanzania and Kigoma province, returning Burundi refugees report that it is commonplace for Tanzanian border guards to demand ransom to cross the border and confiscate their belongings without valid reason. Source: SOS Media

Asia

Afghanistan

As reported on 01 July 2021: Update: The International Refugee Assistance Project has filed a lawsuit against the US Government on behalf of an Afghan civil engineer — who had worked with the US army for a decade in Afghanistan — for denying his visa application under the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa programme, whose aim is to allow eligible applicants to resettle to safety in the US if they face persistent threats for their collaboration with US military forces during the Afghan War. Source: The New Arab

Myanmar

06 July 2021: In Saw township, Gangaw district, Magway region, soldiers looted over 20 motorcycles belonging to IDPs in an IDP camp and set some on fire. Source: ACLED

13 July 2021: In Mindat township and district, Chin state, a UNHCR convoy began a planned three-day distribution of COVID-19 PPEs, mosquito nets, mats, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns and tarps for the rainy season, intended for some 5,000 IDPs. However, on 14 July, junta forces only allowed the aid workers to assist 50 families sheltering in a military-controlled monastery and church, citing security concerns. On 15 July, soldiers allowed the UNHCR to aid 16 more families, local religious leaders and relief groups, though at the same time preventing the humanitarian agency from helping more than 400 families sheltering in places of worship and schools not designated as IDP shelters by the military. Source: RFA

As reported on 15 July 2021: In Kyauktaw Township, Rakhin state, a minor girl was raped inside an unspecified IDP camp. Source: BNI Online

Europe

Greece

08 July 2021: In Korydallos, Piraeus city, Attica region, a group of Kurdish and Turkish prisoners who had applied for asylum were assaulted by armed police officers in the prison courtroom after the group had refused to be transported back to their cells during a break in the trial. One of the victims was hospitalised following the assault. Source: ACLED

Italy

04 July 2021: Off the coast of Sicily region, 369 asylum seekers and refugees aboard a wooden boat launched from Libya were rescued by the NGO vessel Ocean Viking before their vessel capsized. On 08 July, Italian authorities allowed the rescue ship to dock in August city. Source: New Age

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

06 July 2021: The UK Government published the Nationality and Borders Bill intended to overhaul the country’s immigration system by penalising people who knowingly arrive in the UK without permission, including asylum seekers. The bill also seeks to allow the Government to move applicants for international protection to a safe third country whilst processing their application. Sources: The New Arab I and The New Arab II

Middle East and North Africa

Occupied Palestinian Territory

04 July 2021: At the entrance of Mukhayyam Al Arroub camp, Hebron, West Bank, a Palestinian refugee was beaten up by Israeli soldiers. Source: ACLED

06 July 2021: In Dahiyat Salam neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, Al Quds governorate, West Bank, a school located in Shu’fat refugee camp was demolished by Israeli authorities using a bulldozer. According to Israeli authorities, the school was built without a permit, whilst it was reported that the owner had attempted to receive a permit without receiving any response. Confrontations arose between Palestinians and the Israeli army during the demolition. Source: Palestine News & Info Agency

Syrian Arab Republic

28 June 2021: In Al Hol camp, Al Hasakah governorate, two female IDPs were shot and killed in the fifth section of the camp by armed perpetrators, who are suspected to be Islamic State (IS) militants. The victims, of which one was 17 years old, were sisters. Source: SOHR

29 June 2021: In Al Hol camp, Al Hasakah governorate, a female Iraqi IDP was shot and killed in the first section of the camp by suspected IS militants. Another two IDPs were also reported to be killed on the same day in the fourth section of the camp. Sources: ACLED and SOHR

06 July 2021: At the UN Security Council (UNSC), Russia failed to participate in negotiations on a draft UN resolution proposed by the UNSC pen holders on Syria, Ireland and Norway, which would have authorised the delivery of cross-border aid into Syria via two border crossings, including the re-opening of the Yaroubiya crossing from Iraq to the mainly Kurdish-controlled northeast which was closed as a result of Russian veto in 2020. A second draft was officially objected to by China on 07 July. The pen holders drafted an amended proposal for the delivery of humanitarian aid solely through the Turkish Bab al-Hawa crossing, for which the UNSC voted on and passed the following day. Kurdish authorities and INGOs have slammed the UNSC for failing to re-open the Yaroubiya crossing in the northeast, a decision that is expected to pose significant and life-threatening challenges to those in need of aid in the region, including IDPs and Islamic State relatives hosted in IDP camps. Sources: The New Arab I, The New Arab II and Reliefweb

09 July 2021: In Al Hol camp, Al Hasakah governorate, six Iraqi IDPs were detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The reason for their arrest is unclear. Source: ACLED

10 July 2021: In Al Hol camp, Al Hasakah governorate, a female Iraqi refugee was shot and killed in the second section of the camp by unidentified perpetrators. Source: SOHR

11 July 2021: In Al Roj camp, Al Hasakah governorate, SDF forces stormed several tents and made arrests. Source: ACLED

12 July 2021: In Al Hol camp, Al Hasakah governorate, a male Iraqi was found dead in the third section of the camp with signs of gunshot wounds. Source: SNHR

14 July 2021: In Al Hol camp, Al Hasakah governorate, a female Iraqi was found dead in the first section of the camp with signs of gunshot wounds. Source: SNHR

22 July 2021: In Al Hol camp, Al Hasakah governorate, a female Iraqi was shot and killed by unidentified perpetrators in the first section of the camp. Source: ACLED

22 July 2021: In Al Hol camp, Al Hasakah governorate, two Iraqi refugees, one of them a woman, were found dead in the first section of the camp with signs of gunshot wounds. Source: SNHR

23 July 2021: In Al Hol camp, Al Hasakah governorate, three Iraqi IDPs were shot and killed by IS members in the first and second section of the camp. The female victim was reportedly shot by a 14-year-old Turkish boy who was later arrested. Source:**SOHR**

24 July 2021: In Al Hol camp, Al Hasakah governorate, SDF detained three people in the first section of the camp. Source: ACLED

26 July 2021: In Al Hol camp, Al Hasakah governorate, a man was shot in the first section of the camp. It was reported that the man worked with the SDF. Source: ACLED

27 July 2021: In Al Hol camp, Al Hasakah governorate, an IDP woman was shot and killed by unidentified perpetrators in the fourth section of the camp. Source: ACLED

As reported on 27 July 2021: In Daraa al-Balad neighbourhood, Daraa city and governorate, a blockade imposed by the Syrian Government and its Russian ally has completely cut off access for IDPs and Palestinian refugees, to education and health care. Source: The New Arab

30 July 2021: In Al Hol camp, Al Hasakah governorate, at least 15 IDPs were arrested by internal security forces (Asayish) on accusations of affiliation with IS. Some IDPs who were arrested were accused of murder inside the camp. Source: SOHR

Tunisia

02 July 2021: Off the coast of Zarzis city, Medenine governorate, a boat carrying 127 asylum seekers and refugees from Libya sank. At least 43 people are believed to have drowned. Sources: The New Arab I and The New Arab II

04 July 2021: Off the coast of Sfax city and governorate, a boat carrying asylum seekers en route to Europe sank. At least 21 people are believed to have drowned. Source: The New Arab

21 July 2021: Off the Tunisian coast, at least 17 asylum seekers and refugees drowned and 380 more were rescued when the boat they were travelling on sank. Source: New Age

The Americas

Colombia

Around 06 July 2021: In Mesetas, Meta department, two female IDPs who were sisters were found dead after disappearing on 27 May 2021. The victims were visiting the area as part of a land restitution project at the time of their disappearance together with a female land restitution official and a male driver, who were also found dead. Three days after their disappearance, their vehicle was found abandoned in a rural area of La Macarena municipality, Meta department. It is unclear who the perpetrators were, but reports cite the presence of several armed groups in the area. Sources: El Espectador, El Tiempo I and El Tiempo II

Haiti

As reported on 19 July 2021: In Port-au-Prince, following the assassination of the Haitian President on 07 July, clashes involving rival gangs and police have hampered humanitarian access for more than 19,000 IDPs who are in need of immediate assistance. Source: ECHO

Mexico

09 July 2021: In Mexicali city and municipality, Baja California state, a fire of unidentified origin destroyed a lesbian-run migrant centre, displacing 152 LGBTQI asylum seekers of Salvadoran, Guatemalan and Honduran origin. Source: ORAM

27 July 2021: In Tenosique, Tabasco state, a male refugee was killed and his body was found near a local refugee shelter. A month prior, around 25 June 2021, two refugees who were staying in the same shelter were abducted by armed perpetrators. Their bodies were found on 25 and 26 June. One victim showed gunshot wounds and the other victim was beheaded. Source: ACLED