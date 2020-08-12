Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - July 2020

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

06 July 2020: In Litsho village, near Drodro, Djugu territory, Ituri province, two IDPs working in the fields near to Drodro camp were shot dead and another seriously injured and hospitalised by Coalition of Congolese Democrats (CODECO) militiamen. Other IDPs fled into the forest. Source: Bunia Actualite 08 July 2020: In Reta village, near Drodro, Djugu territory, Ituri province, an IDP was shot dead by CODECO militiamen during an attack on the village. Other IDPs managed to escape. Source: Bunia Actualite 09 July 2020: In Boba village, near Bule, Djugu territory, Ituri province, at least two IDPs working in the fields were killed in another attack by CODECO militiamen, who subsequently looted 130 cows from the local population. Sources: Bunia Actualite, La Prunelle and MNCTV Congo

Mozambique

14 July 2020: In Pemba city, Cabo Delgado province, 15 IDPs arriving by dhow (sailing ship) were arrested by Mozambican marines and held in police custody until they confessed to being members of the insurgency. They were freed the next day after reports reached the press that they had been tortured into their confessions, including being bitten by dogs. After not responding to the accusations of torture for one week, the police denied that they had tortured the IDPs. Source: ACLED1

Nigeria

21 July 2020: In Dikwa town, Borno state, Flatari IDP camp was attacked by Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'adati wal-Jihad (JAS) militia.

Three people were killed. Source: Twitter

Rwanda

03 July 2020: In Mahama Refugee camp, Kirehe district, Eastern Province, two Burundian refugees were shot dead by Rwandan police officers who accused them of smuggling drugs. Sources: ACLED1 and UNHCR

South Sudan 19 July 2020: In Unity state, sexual violence, including rape, is reportedly occurring more and more frequently inside Yida Refugee camp. Source: Dabanga Sudan 24 July 2020: In Pibor town and county, Boma state, thousands of displaced people sought sanctuary at the UN base due to continued attacks. Source: Radio Tamazuj