Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - July 2019

Africa

Burundi

20 July 2019: In Mubanga, Ruhororo district, Ngozi province, Imbonerakure militia looted property and physically assaulted a group of female residents at an IDP camp. Source: ACLED

Democratic Republic of the Congo

01 July 2019: In Kafe, Djugu district, Ituri province, an unidentified armed group killed three IDPs with machetes. No further information available. Source: HTH Travel Insurance

01 July 2019: In Mboge, Djugu district, Ituri province, an unidentified armed group killed an IDP. Source: HTH Travel Insurance

02 July 2019: In the Rural Djugu area, Djugu district, Ituri province, an unidentified armed group killed 5 IDPs with machetes. Source: HTH Travel Insurance

02 July 2019: In Mboge, Djugu district, Ituri province, an unidentified armed group killed a 12-year-old IDP. Source: HTH Travel Insurance

Ethiopia

12 July 2019: In Gambela region, members of the host community stabbed to death a South Sudanese refugee near the Jewi Refugee Camp and injured two others, against the backdrop of mounting tensions between two Ethiopian communities. Source: Radio Tamazuj

Kenya 10 July 2019: In Kakuma, Turkana West, Turkana province, an unidentified armed group attacked a family of Ethiopian refugees at their residence. Four family members were wounded, one of whom died later as a result of injuries. Source: Borkena

Niger

03 July 2019: In Bague, Toumour district, Diffa province, suspected ISWAP/Boko Haram militants abducted two male IDPs. No further information available. Source: ACLED