Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief January 2022

Africa\ Chad\ 16 January 2022: In Iriba town and sub-prefecture, Kobe department, Wadi Fira region, 21 Darfuri refugee women from Mile Refugee Camp were attacked by men armed with knives as they left the camp to collect firewood. Nine women sustained broken legs and hands, and 12 had stab wounds. Source: Radio Dabanga

Ethiopia\ 05 January 2022: Near Mai Tsebri town, North Western zone, Tigray region, a drone strike hit the Mai-Aini Refugee Camp, killing three Eritrean refugees, including two children, and injuring four others. Sources: Reuters, The New Arab, UN News, UNHCR and UNICEF

07 January 2022: In Dedebit town, North West zone, Tigray region, a drone strike hit a school at an IDP camp, killing 56 people and wounding at least 30 more, including children. Sources: AFP, AP, BBC, France 24 I, France 24 II, Reuters I, Reuters II, The Guardian I and The Guardian II

Nigeria\ 18 January 2022: In Kaleri area, Maiduguri city, Borno state, a male INTERSOS aid worker raped a displaced teenage girl, after luring her into his apartment near the Dalori IDP Camp, supposedly for work. Following the attack, the teenager committed suicide. Police detained the suspect and further investigation is underway. Sources: Channels Television, Eons Intelligence I, Eons Intelligence II, Punch, The Paradise and Twitter

South Sudan\ As reported on 26 January 2022: In Bentiu city, Unity state, at least 10 children have reportedly disappeared from Bentiu Protection of Civilians (PoC) site. The site's youth chairman alleged that the youngsters were abducted and recruited by the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) and Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO). Source: Eye Radio

Sudan\ 10 January 2022: In Tur locality, Central Darfur state, three armed men wearing military uniforms shot and killed an 18-year-old IDP returning to Eastern Tur Camp. Source: Radio Dabanga

19 January 2022: In Zamzam IDP camp, North Darfur state, five people were killed and four others wounded by an armed man after they tried to retrieve their sheep, stolen by the same perpetrator. Source: Radio Dabanga

Asia\ Bangladesh\ 02 January 2022: In Cox's Bazar district, Ukhia upazila, Chittagong division, a fire of unidentified origin burned through an IOM-run health facility at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp, badly damaging parts of the facility and its contents. Source: UN News

06 January 2022: In Kutupalong Refugee Camp, Ukhia upazila, Cox's Bazar district, Chittagong division, a community-led school run by Arakan Altruism and Educational Network (AASEN-1) was demolished by the Government of Bangladesh. Sources: The Rohingya Post, Twitter I, Twitter II and Twitter III

Myanmar\ 15 January 2022: In Myawaddy township and district, Kayin state, as clashes broke out near a temporary settlement on the Thaung River on the Burma-Thailand border, over 400 refugees were evacuated to Myawaddy. Source: Democratic Voice of Burma

17 January 2022: In Ree Khi Bu village, Hpruso township, Loikaw district, Kayah state, State Administration Council (SAC) fighter jets reportedly launched air strikes on two IDP camps. Whilst one of the camps was empty, the second hosted 50 people originally from Moso village. Two girls and a man were killed. Sources: Democratic Voice of Burma and Radio Free Asia

17 January 2022: In Nang Mae Khon village, Demawso township, Loikaw district, Kayah state, SAC airstrikes killed three young charity workers and forced 20,000 IDPs to escape to nearby mountains. Sources: Democratic Voice of Burma and Radio Free Asia

25 January 2022: In Yay-yo village, Loikaw township and district, Kayah state, a 17-year-old boy who had just returned home from an IDP camp was taken away by soldiers. The next day, his body, alongside five others, was discovered in a septic well. Source: Radio Free Asia

Europe\ Spain\ 25-26 January 2022: Off the coast of the Canary Islands, Spanish vessels rescued 319 people from northern and central Africa, including 59 women and 24 children, from seven different boats en route to the archipelago. At least 18 others drowned. Source: The New Arab

Middle East and North Africa\ Morocco\ 16 January 2022: Off the coast of Tarfaya town and province, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, a boat carrying people to the Canary Islands capsized, causing 43 people, including three infants, to drown. Ten others were rescued by Moroccan authorities. Source: The New Arab

24 January 2022: In the Gourougou range, Nador province, Oriental region, a Nigerien mother lit a fire inside her makeshift shelter to warm her three children. The children died from smoke inhalation and the tent caught fire. The mother was admitted to hospital. Source: The New Arab

Syrian Arab Republic\ 01 January 2022: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah district and governorate, a displaced Syrian man was killed at dawn in front of the Syrian mosque in the fourth section of the camp. Source: SOHR

03 January 2022: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah district and governorate, an Iraqi IDP man was shot and killed in the third section of the camp. Source: SOHR

As reported on 04 January 2022: In Arshani village, Idlib sub-district, district and governorate, unidentified perpetrators attacked a UNICEF-supported water station, cutting water supply to more than 241,000 people, many of whom were IDPs. Source: UNICEF

08 January 2022: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah district and governorate, a Syrian displaced woman was shot in the shoulder by ISIS militants in the fourth section of the camp. Source: SOHR

11 January 2022: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah district and governorate, ISIS members equipped with silenced weapons shot and killed a Kurdish Red Crescent paramedic after they entered the camps' service checkpoint with fake IDs. Sources: OCHA, SOHR and Twitter

12 January 2022: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah district and governorate, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a security operation and detained three people in the camp. Source: ACLED1

16 January 2022: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah district and governorate, an Iraqi refugee who worked at the camp setting up tents was killed by suspected ISIS militants who shot him in the head and chest. Source: SOHR

21 January 2022: In Kaziyah village, Afrin district, Aleppo governorate, a Al-Hamza Division commander expelled dozens of families from an IDP camp under the pretext that the area where the camp is established is a military zone belonging to Al-Hamza Division. Source: SOHR

26 January 2022: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah district and governorate, ISIS militants killed two men and a woman near the water station in the fourth section of the camp. Source: ACLED1

26 January 2022: In Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah district and governorate, the SDF detained four persons over accusation of being ISIS militants. Source: ACLED1

28 January 2022: In Jazaret Elbuhmeid town, Deir ez-Zor subdistrict, district and governorate, the SDF detained several displaced civilians during a raid on an IDP camp Source: ACLED1

Yemen\ 21 January 2022: In Saada city, district and governorate, an airstrike hit a holding centre for refugees, IDPs and migrants, alongside other buildings, killing at least 67 people. Source: CARE