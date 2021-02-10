Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - January 2021

Africa

Burkina Faso

07 January 2021: In Koumbri department, Yatenga province, a teacher was abducted by suspected volunteer fighters (VDP) inside an IDP camp. Source: ACLED1

Democratic Republic of Congo

24 January 2021: In Kashuga village, Masisi territory, North Kivu province, an IDP camp was attacked for several hours by armed Nyatura militiamen. Two people were killed, and eight injured with machetes. Money and livestock was also stolen. Source: ACLED1

Ethiopia

Around 05 January 2021: In Tigray region, satellite images show suspected attacks on two refugee camps in the north of Tigray. The images show the aftermath of scorched earth-style attacks that targeted a World Food Programme storage site, a school, health care facilities and refugee shelters.

At least 504 structures were extensively damaged by fire in Shimelba camp. Source: VICE

Nigeria

02 January 2021: Near Matari village, Maiduguri LGA, Borno state, Boko Haram militants stormed the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road in military uniforms and mounted a roadblock with three Hilux vans and motorcycles. The militants abducted between 20 and 50 motorists and passengers, including a Senior Protection Assistant of the UNHCR and the Secretary General of the National Union of Yobe State Students. Sources: ACLED, Eons Intelligence, Nkiruka Nistroran, Sahel Standard I and Sahel Standard II

28 January 2021: In Sulemanti, Magumeri LGA, Borno state, a fire that broke out in a community sheltering mainly IDPs destroyed properties, food items and makeshift homes. Source: HumAngle

South Sudan

Around 20 January 2021: In Lainya county, Central Equatoria state, three IDPs working on farmland were reportedly attacked by Mundaria pastoralists. Source: ACLED

Sudan

07 January 2021: Around 2km east of Rwanda IDP camp, Tawilla locality, North Darfur state, a 16-year-old female IDP was gang raped by militiamen. Source: ACLED

12 January 2021: In Misterei town, Beida locality, West Darfur state, a female IDP was shot dead by gunmen near a water well. Source: Radio Dabanga

15-17 January 2021: Near Geneina city, West Darfur state, clashes between the Massalit and Rizeigat tribes in the two Krinding IDP camps broke out after a Massalit tribesman fatally stabbed a member of the Rizeigat. At least 160 deaths were reported, including children and new-borns, and over 200 people were left wounded. At least 50,000 people have been displaced. Sources: ABC,

Perth Now, Radio Dabanga I and Radio Dabanga II

Around 23 January 2021: At Adila Refugee camp, East Darfur state, the camp was attacked and torched by a militia comprising relatives of a man who had been killed in a fight with a South Sudanese refugee. Two South Sudanese refugees were killed and an unspecified number of refugees fled to Abu Jabra camp as a result. Source: ACLED

Uganda

04 January 2021: In Omugo camp, Arua district, Northern region, a 30-year-old South Sudanese woman was killed by 13 Ugandan nationals living within the camp who stormed her house and accused her of poisoning a woman. The perpetrators were arrested by the Ugandan police in Terego district. Source: Eye Radio