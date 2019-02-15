Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - January 2019

Safety, security and access incidents

Africa

Cameroon

27 January 2019: In Far North region, a major influx of refugees from Nigeria has left Cameroon’s UN Humanitarian Coordinator strained for resources. The region faces further waves of refugees from Nigeria and the humanitarian response will have to be further scaled up to cope with the crisis. Source: UN-OCHA

Ethiopia

08 January 2019: In Gambely city, Gambella region, South Sudanese refugees clashed with people from the Nuer community at an unnamed refugee camp, leaving six people dead and sixteen arrested after three days of fighting. Source: ACLED and Radio Tamazuj

Kenya

29 January 2019: In Dadaab town, Garissa county, as Kenya intensifies its crackdown on terror suspects following the DusitD2 attack, police arrested 10 people on suspicion of terrorism during an operation at the Dadaab Refugee Camp. Source: Daily Nation

Mali

11 January 2019: In Massabougou area, Segou commune, a group of armed individuals prevented a collaborative team of international and national NGOs from carrying out an assessment at an IDP camp.

No one was injured, but the assessment was unable to be carried out. Source: UN-OCHA

Nigeria

14 January 2019: In Rann town, Borno state, ISWAP militants raided and set fire to several shelters and markets of an unnamed IDP camp amid a wider insurgent attack in the area, killing four IDPs in the process, and forcing an unspecified number of IDPs to flee. The attackers looted and destroyed a clinic, warehouses containing humanitarian supplies, and accommodation for aid workers, thereby interrupting the delivery of aid to an estimated 76,000 IDPs. 14 aid workers were withdrawn the day after. Sources: OCHA and Vanguard