Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief February 2022

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

01 February 2022: In Djugu town and territory, Ituri province, members of the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) attacked the Plaine Savo IDP Camp managed by UNHCR and Caritas near Lake Albert, killing at least 62 people, including women and children of Hema ethnicity, and injuring 36 more. Many of the site’s 20,000 residents, including no less than 13,000 children, fled to Bule town for safety. Sources: Actualité, Bdnews24, Channels Television, France-Presse, HumAngle, La Prunelle, News Central, Radio Moto, Radio Okapi, Twitter,

05 February 2022: In Mikenge town, South Kivu province, suspected Mai-Mai militants stormed an IDP camp located close to a MONUSCO base in a suspected cattle raid. The attack was stopped by the FARDC. Source: La Prunelle

Ethiopia

03 February 2022: In Kilbet Rasu woreda, Afar region, along the Afar-Tigray border, armed men suspected to be from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) attacked the Bahrale Camp amid fighting in the area, killing at least five Eritrean refugees and abducting several women, forcing thousands to flee. Sources: The New Arab, UN News and News24 18 January 2022: In Mao-Komo special woreda, Benishangul-Gumuz region, a camp hosting 10,300 refugees was looted and set on fire during fighting between Ethiopian forces and armed groups.

Sudan

18 February 2022: In Kreinik locality, West Darfur state, armed herdsmen raped a 13-year-old girl from the Murnei IDP Camp while she was on her way to a nearby well with her family’s livestock. A report was filed at the Murnei Police Station and police have since arrested one of the perpetrators.

As reported on 24 February 2022: In the Darfuri states, civil society leaders are being subjected to an increased frequency of threats and unwarranted surveillance. Amongst them, the official spokesperson of the Coordination of Displaced Persons and Refugees received a threat via a phone call and a message from a known source, and another from an unknown source. Source: Radio Dabanga