Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - February 2021

Africa

Cameroon

03 February 2020: In Kolofata village, Mayo-Sava department, Far North region, an IDP camp was looted by suspected Boko Haram militants. The Rapid Intervention Battalion intervened, driving the militants away from the camp in time to allow residents to recover some of the looted goods. Source: Sembe TV

Democratic Republic of the Congo

15 February 2021: Near Mulongwe settlement, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, a five-year-old girl was strangled to death outside a refugee camp that hosts thousands of Burundian refugees. One suspect was arrested. Source: SOS Medias

Ethiopia

As reported on 07 February 2021: In Tigray province, Eritrean refugees in refugee camps face inhumane conditions following Ethiopian military operations in the area. Since the start of military operations, humanitarian access to four large refugee camps has been greatly reduced, hindering organisations including the WFP and UNHCR to provide essential supplies to IDP residents of camps in the area. Moreover, UNHCR estimates 15,000 to 20,000 refugees fled the two northern camps of the province and are dispersed in areas without humanitarian access. Source: Voa News

As reported on 11 February 2021: In Tigray region, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) reported that Shimelba and Hitsats refugee camps were destroyed by the Ethiopian authorities and its inhabitants dispersed. The camp's destruction was confirmed using satellite imagery. Ethiopian officials blamed fighting in the area for the destruction. Source: Al Jazeera

Niger

20 February 2021: At the Sansani IDP camp, Kabalewa commune, N'Guigmi department, Diffa region, suspected Bakura-JAS militants abducted four male IDPs from an IDP camp. Source: Urgence Diffa

Nigeria

21 February 2021: In Damboa Local Government Area, Borno state, Boko Haram militants attacked eight IDPs who had left their IDP camp to collect firewood from a nearby area. Rescuers recovered the decapitated bodies of five of the IDPs. The remaining three are missing, presumed to have been abducted. Sources: Naija News, Nkiruka Nistoran and Sahara Reporters

Sudan

02 February 2021: Near Nertiti West IDP camp, Nertiti locality, Central Darfur state, an IDP was assaulted by two men, one of them wearing a military uniform. The perpetrators first shot in the air, then stabbed the victim in the face and stole his car, mobile phone and other items. Source: Radio Dabanga

Tanzania

Around 23 February 2021: In Nduta refugee camp, Kibondo district, Kigoma region, two refugees from Burundi were killed by unidentified armed men who also stole the bike of one of the refugees. The body of the second refugee was found close to the Tanzanian police. Source: ACLED1

Uganda

17 February 2021: In Ma'aji Two refugee camp, Okusijioni sub-county, Adjumani District, Northern region, four to six South Sudanese children reportedly died from a suspected grenade explosion at the camp. Five other children were also seriously injured. Sources: Eye Radio and WikiRumours

Europe

Malta

As reported on 31 January 2021: Security officials reportedly committed violations of the rights of detained migrants in detention centres, including physical torture, beatings, solitary confinement, denial or delay of medical care and, in some cases, electric shocks. The authorities denied the accusations. Source: Times of Malta

07 February 2021: The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor denounced the inhumane and abusive treatment of migrants and asylum seekers in Malta, including the infliction of torture by officials, and called for the intervention of the EU Commission. Source: Reliefweb

Around 14 February 2021: Malta denied the disembarkation of 146 migrants rescued by NGO Open Arms in its search and rescue area. Source: Times of Malta

Middle East and North Africa

Syrian Arab Republic

Around 02 February 2021: At Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, a 18-year-old man was decapitated by unknown perpetrators and his body found in the fifth section of the camp. Source: SNHR

03 February 2021: At Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, a woman in the fifth section of the camp was detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) just after receiving a money transfer. Source: ACLED1

05 February 2020: At Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, the body of a displaced male Iraqi civilian who reportedly worked as an informant for the Internal Security Forces (Asayish), was found in Section One bearing signs of gunshot wounds. Sources: SNHR and SOHR

07 February 2020: At Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, the body of a displaced male Syrian civilian was found in Section Five bearing signs of gunshot wounds. Source: SNHR

Around 07 February 2021: At Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, the body of an Iraqi refugee believed to be a SDF volunteer was found in Section One with several gunshot wounds to the head, chest and abdomen. Sources: ACLED and SOHR

11 February 2020: At Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, the body of a displaced male Iraqi civilian was found in Section Five bearing signs of gunshot wounds. Source: SNHR

16 February 2021: At Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, several IDPs were detained by the SDF during security operations in the camo. Two Moroccan women were detained as they attempted to escape the camp. Source: ACLED1

18 February 2021: In Deir-ez-Zor governorate, several young men were detained by the SDF during a raid on a refugee camp. Source: ACLED1

18 February 2021: At Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, a Iraqi refugee was detained by the SDF. Source: ACLED1

19 February 2020: At Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, the body of a female Syrian IDP was found in Section Five bearing signs of gunshot wounds. Source: SNHR

Around 19 February 2021: In Al Salameh village, Aleppo governorate, the body of a displaced young girl was found at a refugee camp. Source: ACLED1

Around 19 February 2021: At Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, the body of a displaced Syrian woman was found in Section One of the camp with gunshot wounds. Source: ACLED1

20 February 2021: At Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, one Iraqi refugee was killed and another one wounded when unidentified gunmen fired at them with a machine gun. Source: SOHR

25 February 2021: At Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakah governorate, a female IDP was shot dead by gunmen using a silencer gun. The victim's body was found in her tent in Section Five of the camp. Source: SOHR

Yemen

02 February 2021: In Dar Sad district, Aden governorate, an IDP camp supervisor along with six civilians from the camp were reportedly kidnapped by pro-STC 4th brigade after shooting on the barracks. Source: ACLED1

15 February 2021: In Sirwah district, Ma'rib governorate, an IDP camp housing about 20,000 IDPs was hit by missiles. Source: CIMP

16 February 2021: In Marib city, Sirwah district, Ma'rib governorate, the Dhanah IDP camp was hit by artillery shells amidst intensified clashes. Source: CIMP