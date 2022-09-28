Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief August 2022

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and IDP settings.

Africa

Ethiopia

08 August 2022: In Ukugu Refugee Camp, Dimma town, Gambella region, the camp was reportedly attacked by Murle ethnic militias who had crossed the border from South Sudan, killing two people and injuring another one. Two other civilians were kidnapped. Source: ACLED

Around 31 August 2022: In Woleh IDP camp, Sekota woreda, Amhara region, 25 IDPs were reportedly shot and killed inside the camp by the TPLF. Source: ACLED

Sudan

As reported on 28 August 2022: Near El Fasher city, North Darfur state, plainclothes armed men shot at a truck loaded with WFP humanitarian supplies whilst en route to the Zamzam IDP Camp. One of the gunmen also shot and injured the driver. The driver was taken to the El Fasher Teaching Hospital for treatment. A security official has accused protesters in Zamzam IDP Camp of being involved in the shooting. Source: Darfur 24

Asia

Bangladesh

01 August 2022: In Modurchara Refugee Camp, Ukhia upazila, Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, a Rohingya man was shot dead during a gunfight between two rival groups inside the camp. Source: New Age

07 August 2022: In Nayapara Refugee Camp, Teknaf upazila, Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, a Rohingya man was hit by a bullet during a gunfight between two rival groups inside the camp. He died later in hospital. Source: New Age

10 August 2022: In Ukhia upazila, Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, unidentified perpetrators shot and killed two Rohingya community leaders, inside a refugee camp. Source: The New Arab

As reported on 25 August 2022: In Ukhia upazila, Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, a Rohingya teacher at the Bukhali Camp received death and kidnapping threats from members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and criminal gangs for advocating for the repatriation of refugees to Myanmar’s Rakhine state Source: Radio Free Asia

28 August 2022: In Naikhongchhari upazila, Bandarban district, Chittagong division, along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, a Burmese military aircraft fired mortar shells a few metres inside Bangladeshi territory to prevent Myanmar IDPs from crossing into Bangladesh. Source: New Age

Tajikistan

As reported on August 2022: Tajik authorities have deported three Afghan refugees, including a woman and a her husband who possessed a UN refugee card, to Afghanistan. Source: RFE RL

As reported on 25 August 2022: Tajik authorities have detained five Afghan refugees, including a mother and her three children, and deported them to Afghanistan. Source: UN News

Europe

Greece

02 July 2022: On Chios island and regional unit, North Aegean administrative region, Greek authorities found eight migrants who had crossed the Aegean Sea on a rubber dinghy, and forced them back to Turkey. Source: The New Arab

10 August 2022: Off the coast of Karpathos and Rhodes islands and regional units, Dodecanese prefecture, South Aegean administrative region, a vessel carrying 80 migrants sank, prompting a rescue operation by the Greek coast guard who saved 29 people. The rest of the passengers went missing. Source: New Age

18 August 2022: In Athens, migrants and activists clashed with riot police at the Eleonas Camp during an eviction operation. Police used terags and a flash grenade to push back protestors. Source: The New Arab

The Netherlands

24 August 2022: In Ter Apel village, Westerwolde township, Groningen province, a three-month-old baby died of unclear causes at a sports facility being used as an emergency shelter for asylum seekers, after the main centre ran out of space. Sources: DW, New Age and The Washington Post

Turkey

13 August 2022: In Gaziantep city and province, Southeastern Anatolia region, Turkish forces stormed the home of a Syrian male refugee for criticising Turkey in a series of Facebook posts. When they did not find him, they detained his mother, who is a doctor, in an attempt to force him to surrender. He gave himself up to ensure his mother’s release. On 15 August, he was forcibly returned to Syria via the Jarabulus crossing. Sources: The New Arab I and The New Arab II

Middle East and North Africa

Iraq

05 July 2022: In Makhmour district, Erbil governorate, a suspected Turkish drone targeted a house in the Makhmour Refugee Camp, causing material damage. Source: Rudaw

29 August 2022: In Makhmour district, Erbil governorate, a suspected Turkish drone targeted a house in the Makhmour Refugee Camp, wounding a man who later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Source: Rudaw

Lebanon

08 August 2022: In Sidon district, South governorate, a Palestinian security official was shot in the head by unidentified perpetrators inside the Ain al-Hilweh Refugee Camp, and later died of his wounds. Source: The New Arab

19 August 2022: The Minister of the Displaced announced that, despite a lack of international financial support for a deportation plan put forward in July, Lebanon must still return as many as 1.5 million Syrian refugees to Syria, describing them as a huge burden on the country’s economy. Four days earlier, the said Minister met the Syrian Minister of Local Administration, who stated that Syrian refugees in Lebanon can start returning to Syria, where they would get the help they need from the authorities. Sources: The New Arab I and The New Arab II

Occupied Palestinian Territories

06 August 2022: In Rafah city and governorate, Gaza Strip, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched an airstrike on a three-storey apartment building in the Rafah Camp, killing a senior Islamic Jihad commander, two other militants, and five Palestinian people. A woman and her son suffered shrapnel injuries. Sources: Reuters and State Times

06 August 2022: In Jabalia city, North Gaza governorate, Gaza Strip, errant rocket fire landed on the Jabalia Camp, killing six Palestinian people. Sources: Independent and State Times

07 August 2022: In Jabalia city, North Gaza governorate, Gaza Strip, a stray projectile hit a home in the Jabalia Camp, killing two Palestinian men. Sources: Independent and State Times

18 August 2022: On the outskirts of Nablus city and governorate, West Bank, a 20-year-old Palestinian man from the Balata Refugee Camp was shot dead, and 36 others were injured, when the IDF and Palestinian fighters clashed during a predawn raid. Sources: Al Jazeera, Middle East Eye, The New Arab I and The New Arab II

Syrian Arab Republic

As reported on 09 August 2022: In Rukban Camp, Rif Dimashq governorate, around 10,000 IDPs continue to suffer as a result of the Syrian Government siege and the prevention of aid from crossing into the area from the Jordan border: water pumped into the camp from a UNHCR-operated well situated in Jordan is reportedly contaminated. Source: The New Arab

10 August 2022: In al Hol camp and sub-district, Al-Hasakah district and governorate, suspected Islamic State sleeper cells murdered two Iraqi displaced brothers inside the Fifth Sector of the camp. Sources: SNHR and The New Arab

10 August 2022: In al Hol camp and sub-district, Al-Hasakah district and governorate, suspected Islamic State sleeper cells murdered a displaced Syrian man inside the Fourth Sector of the camp. Source: The New Arab

28 August 2022: In al Hol camp and sub-district, Hasakah governorate, SDF launched a military operation within the camp to target sleeper cells affiliated with the Islamic State, viewed as responsible for increasing violence within the refugee settlement. Source: Reuters