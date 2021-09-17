Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief August 2021

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

As reported on 18 August 2021: In Nyabiondo region, Masisi territory, North Kivu province, armed groups were repeatedly pillaging IDP sites and abusing IDPs. Reportedly, more than 50 IDPs were incarcerated by armed groups. Source: Radio Okapi

Ethiopia

05 August 2021: In an unnamed village, Afar region, over 200 displaced people sheltering in a health facility and a school, including more than 100 children, were allegedly killed by Tigray People’s Liberation Front forces. Crucial food supplies were also reportedly destroyed in the area.. Sources:

Ethiopia Observer, Reuters and UNICEF

South Sudan

13 August 2021: In an unspecified village, Akobo county, Jonglei state, a family of refugees who were returning back home after seeking refuge in Ethiopia were attacked by gunmen who killed a man and abducted his son. Source: Radio Miraya 23 August 2021: In Otogo Payam area, Yei River County, Central Equatoria State, National Salvation Front elements allegedly attacked Nyori Refugee Settlement Camp hosting Sudanese and Congolese refugees. The attackers reportedly abducted a number of refugees and health workers, and looted food and belongings as well as medicines. The health centre and an ambulance were set on fire. The National Salvation Front denied the allegations. Source: Radio Tamazuj I and Radio Tamazuj II