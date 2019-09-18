Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - August 2019

Safety, security and access incidents: Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and IDP settings

Africa

Sudan

14 August 2019: In El Fasher city, North Darfur state, three herders reportedly raped two girls from the Zamzam IDP Camp. Source: Dabanga Sudan

20 August 2019: Near Abu Delek, Kalimendo province, North Darfur state, a group of farmers from Zamzam IDP camp were fired upon by unidentified gunmen after they refused instructions by police and the chief of the area to return to the camp. Source: ACLED

20 August 2019: Between Turmo and Tur IDP camp, Wadi Salih province, Central Darfur state, armed pastoralists attacked displaced farmers, injuring two, one of whom died at a hospital in Nietiti the following day. Source: ACLED

21 August 2019: Near Teiga IDP camp, Mershing town, South Darfur state, three suspected armed pastoralists attacked three schoolgirls who were farming. Two escaped, while the third was repeatedly raped. Sources: Dabanga Sudan and NPR

Tanzania

27 August 2019: The Tanzanian Government announced that it had reached an agreement with Burundi to repatriate all Burundians sheltering in Tanzania by 01 October. Whilst the Burundian Government claims that the country is safe for returnees, UNHCR warns that conditions are not yet conducive to promote returns. Source: Business Insider

Asia

Bangladesh

19 August 2019 (DOA): In Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, plans for a second attempt at repatriating Rohingya refugees to Myanmar have spread panic in three refugee camps hosting 1.2 million people. Source: Los Angeles Times

24 August 2019: In Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division,

Bangladeshi police reportedly shot and killed two Rohingya refugees of the Jadimura Refugee Camp amid a manhunt, after an official of the ruling Awami League party was killed, allegedly by armed refugees. Source: The Guardian

25 August 2019: In Kutupalong, Ukhia, Cox's Bazar province, a Rohingya youth was killed in a knife attack allegedly by another Rohingya at Kutupalong Refugee Camp. Source: ACLED

25 August 2019: In Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong division, almost 200,000 Rohingya refugees participated in a peaceful gathering at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp, calling upon Myanmar to grant them citizenship, freedom of movement, and the return of their homes before they agree to return. Source: Al Jazeera