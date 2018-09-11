11 Sep 2018

Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - August 2018

Report
from Insecurity Insight
Published on 31 Aug 2018
Download PDF (307.43 KB)

Security Incidents and Access Constraints

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

09 August 2018: In Rutshuru town, North Kivu province, militants from the Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda (FDLR) attacked a group from the Norwegian NGO Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), kidnapping six of the aid workers before releasing them again later the same day. Source: ACLED

Nigeria

06 August 2018 (Date of article): In Banki town, Borno state, a Boko Haram terrorist infiltrated an unspecified internally displaced people (IDP) camp, after which he was arrested by Operation Lafiya Dole troops. Source: The Tide News

South Sudan

22 August 2018: In Juba, inter-communal fighting between two communities from Unity State erupted at the UN Protection of Civilians 3 site, leading to dozens of injuries, including children who were playing with an unexploded grenade thrown during the clashes, and one death. The fight was allegedly in response to an attack on women from the Protection of Civilians site who had left the compound to harvest food. Source: Radio Tamazuj and ACLED

Sudan

18 August 2018: In Gereida region, South Darfur state, a displaced man was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen as he travelled to Um Halab IDP camp. Source: ACLED 29 August 2018: In Central Darfur state, two IDPs traveling from Zalingei to their home in Hasahisa refugee camp were shot and killed by unknown gunmen. Source: ACLED

Tanzania

15 August 2018: In Kigoma region, reports arose of Burundian refugees from the Nyarugusu refugee camp being beaten, threatened and harassed by the Tanzanian authorities, who also allegedly destroyed bridges linking the camp to nearby towns in an attempt to force the refugees to return to Burundi. Source: ACLED

