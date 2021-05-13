Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief April 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence in refugee and IDP settings.

Africa

Burkina Faso

25 April 2021: At Koumbri town, Yatenga province, two IDPs were abducted along with their tricycles by presumed Katiba Macina (JNIM) militants after returning to town to fetch their belongings. Source:

Djibouti

12 April 2021: Off the coast of Obock town and region, a boat transporting around 60 refugees from Yemen capsized in rough seas. 34 people, including many children, drowned. Source: The New Arab

Ethiopia

As reported on 15 April 2021: In Tigray region, temporary and intermittent improvements in humanitarian access have not been enough to confront the problem of insufficient amounts of aid reaching people in need, including IDPs, who are increasingly suffering from hunger and disease. At least four IDPs have reportedly starved to death, amid mounting evidence of an impending famine in the region. Some sources regard the famine as being a weapon of war by the Ethiopian and Eritrean authorities. Source: The Economist and The New Arab

Kenya

08 April 2021: Update: A high court temporarily blocked the closure of the Dadaab Refugee Camp,

Garissa county, and Kakuma Refugee Camp, Turkana county. UNHCR was given a 14-day ultimatum to present a plan and timeline within which to close it. Sources: Radio Tamazuj and The Guardian

Niger

13 April 2021: In Gamari village, Diffa department and region, following a series of assaults in a neighbouring Nigerian town of Damask, ISWAP fighters gathered villagers and warned them not to accept any humanitarian aid from NGOs, and to refrain from hosting any Damask IDPs. Source:

Nigeria

26 April 2021: In Makurdi LGA, Benue state, Abagena IDP camp was attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen who killed at least seven people and wounded several others. Sources: Garda World,

Sudan

06 April 2021: In El Geneina city, South Darfur state, hundreds of militants torched houses at the Abu Zar IDP Camp, killing 32 people and injuring 78. Sources: Dabanga Sudan and The New Humanitarian

08 April 2021: At Salma area, Kreinik locality, West Darfur state, a male IDP was killed by gunmen.

10 April 2021: At Kalma IDP Camp, South Darfur state, five youth refugees were injured and a man killed when they were attacked reportedly by the transitional government’s military while watching a football match. Sources: Radio Dabanga I and Radio Dabanga II

11 April 2021: At Kalma IDP Camp, South Darfur state, an IDP man was killed when a civilian truck was attacked by members of Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A-Nur). Sources: ACLED1 and Radio Dabanga