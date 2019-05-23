23 May 2019

Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - April 2019

Report
from Insecurity Insight
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (212.07 KB)

Africa

Kenya

01 April 2019: In Kericho county, a worker at the Daadab Refugee Camp was killed by unidentified armed men along with his wife and son. Source: ACLED

14 April 2019: In Turkana county, violent clashes between feuding Anok and Hol sub-clans of the Dinka Paker clan at the Kakuma Refugee Camp left more than 50 South Sudanese refugees injured.
Source: Radio Tamazuj

Niger

April 2019: Across the Diffa region, an escalation in the level of armed violence has led to more than 18,000 newly displaced people in the area. UNHCR plan to move 10,000 IDPs to Sayam Forage refugee camp, a site which already hosts 15,000 people. Source: UNOCHA Sudan

05 April 2019: In North Darfur state, a displaced man collecting firewood north of the Dali IDP camp was killed by unidentified gunmen suspected of being local pastoralists. No further details available. Source: ACLED

13 April 2019: Near Nyala city, South Darfur state, Kalma IDP camp, 13 or 14 IDPS were killed either during violent confrontations between two rival youth groups or during anti-government protests. In the aftermath, the acting governor of South Darfur claimed that the camp held weapons and rebels from the Sudan Liberation Army. Sources:
Dabanga Sudan (a), Dabanga Sudan (b) and Justice Info BBC and Reuters

