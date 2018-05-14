Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief - April 2018

Insecurity affecting the protection of IDPs and refugees

Security Incidents and Access Constraints

Africa

Nigeria

17 April 2018: In Obi local government area, Nasarawa state,

Internally Displaced People (IDPs) protesting the killing of their relatives by suspected Fulani herders threw stones at the state governor’s convoy whilst he was on an assessment visit to some IDP camps, prompting riot police to respond with teargas. Source: Punch

26 April 2018: In Logo local government area, Benue state, armed herdsmen invaded the Africa Church and primary school at night-time and started shooting indiscriminately at IDPs taking refuge in the building, killing seven people. Source: The Street Journal

Rwanda

28 March 2018: In Bugesera district, Eastern province, police arrested 31 Burundian refugees from the Gashora Transit Centre, accusing them of encouraging others to reject the legally mandated biometric registration and vaccination that occurs at the camp. The accused were said to be encouraging others to reject any assistance from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs, the Ministry of Health, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Source: EABizInfo

28 March 2018: In Rusizi district, Western province, police arrested one Burundian refugee from the Nyarushishi Transit Centre, accusing them of encouraging others to reject biometric registration at the camp by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs, the Ministry of Health, and the UNHCR. Source: EABizInfo

28 March 2018: In Nyanza district, Southern province, police arrested one Burundian refugee from the Muyira Transit Centre, accusing them of encouraging others to reject biometric registration at the camp by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs, the Ministry of Health, and the UNHCR. Source: EABizInfo

Tanzania

23 April 2018: In Kigoma province, a dozen armed Burundian men from the youth wing Imbonerakure of the Burundian ruling party invaded Nyarugusu refugee camp. Source: RPA

Uganda

04 April 2018: In Kyegegwa district, Toro sub-region, Western region, the Danish Refugee Council suspended two staff members arrested last month for stealing maize flour and cooking oil intended for refugees. Source:

The Guardian

Asia

Myanmar

30 April 2018: The Burmese government announced that Myanmar is ready for the return of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh, but also claimed, without elaborating further, that violence in the area may recur any time. Source: The Daily Star

Middle-East and North Africa

Jordan

11 April 2018: Union committees representing employees and teachers from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced a one-hour strike to protest a new health contract, which had been signed by UNRWA without holding proper consultations with the workers’ committees. Source: Jordan Zad

Lebanon

14 April 2018: In Sidon district, South governorate, an attack on an Islamic activist led to a tense environment at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp. Source: Saida Online 16 April 2018: In Sidon district, South governorate, clashes between two rival groups in neighbourhood Safsaf at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp killed five people and injured five more. Source: Elsaa News

26 April 2018: In Sidon district, South governorate, the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate detained a Palestinian man at Nabaa checkpoint at the eastern entrance of Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, accusing him of involvement in recent clashes at the camp. Source: El Nashra

Libya

05 April 2018: In Sabha city, Fezzan region, a seven-truck UNHCR convoy loaded with basic aid items managed to reach and deliver urgently needed assistance to 850 displaced Libyan families. Source: UNHCR

18 April 2018: In Murzuq town and district, Fezzan region, the UNHCR managed to reach and deliver core relief assistance to 370 displaced Libyan families. Source: UNHCR

Occupied Palestinian Territories

26 April 2018: In Bethlehem, West Bank, Israeli forces raided Duheisha Palestinian refugee camp and arrested four Palestinians, triggering clashes with youths who protested the raid and attempted to block the troops’ passage. Source: Wafa

Syrian Arab Republic

1 April 2018: In Ariha city, Idlib governorate, Syrian regime forces allegedly fired missiles near a shelter for IDPs from Eastern Ghouta, heavily damaging the tent shelters located there. Source: SNHR

29 April 2018: In Ma’ar Zita village, Idlib governorate, Russian warplanes allegedly fired a series of missiles at the al Walid Camp for IDPs, heavily damaging both the camp facilities and a school building located there. Source: SNHR