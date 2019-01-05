05 Jan 2019

The Protection of Civilians in U.S Partnered Operations

Report
from Center for Civilians in Conflict
Published on 30 Oct 2018
The United States’ national security and defense strategies, as well as trends in US military operations around the globe, reflect a preference for working by, with, and through partners to achieve common security objectives. Partnership may enhance the capacity of a partner government to maintain effective control over territory. It can also signal unity in deterring or degrading a common adversary or threat, for example in the US-led coalition and partnered approaches to confront the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

