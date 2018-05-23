Protection of Civilians and Political Strategies

by Ralph Mamiya

Introduction

The 2015 UN High-Level Independent Panel on Peace Operations (HIPPO) stressed two major themes that Secretary-General António Guterres continues to focus on: first, the primacy of politics in peacekeeping, which he raised in his September 2017 remarks at the Security Council open debate on peacekeeping; and second, the core obligation of peacekeepers and the entire UN to protect civilians, a continuous theme of his tenure.

Yet protecting civilians and pursuing political strategies, the defining tasks of modern peacekeeping, have frequently been in tension. Critics argue that peace operations in the last two decades have too often been tools of last resort, deployed to conflicts with no viable political process and serving as stop-gap measures rather than strategic steps toward a political solution. This is particularly evident in missions whose mandate to protect has been prioritized in the absence of a clear political vision to address the conflict. For example, in South Sudan, Darfur, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the mission’s political role may seem elusive, while its protection goals can appear as an operational imperative and a clear priority. As a consequence, POC may capture most of the attention and resources, sometimes at the expense of the political effectiveness of the mission.

It should be noted that “the primacy of politics” and “political strategies” are terms that are not particularly well explored. Policymakers and practitioners frequently use the term “political” to mean “strategic” or in reference to the “big picture” (as opposed to “technical” or in reference to the detail of programs); focused on high-level engagement (rather than to the “local” work of civil affairs sections in peace operations or civil society); or interest-driven rather than principle-driven (when compared to humanitarian work, for example). The Department of Peacekeeping Operations is currently working to better clarify the idea and importance of political strategies writ large, and this paper does not seek to preempt that work. It does, however, accept that while the idea of a “political strategy” is contested, it remains a real and important component of mission work that is repeatedly contrasted with the protection of civilians mandate.

This issue brief reviews the complementarity and tension between protection of civilians and political strategies. It explores the important role of the Security Council in laying the strategic groundwork for the success of missions, and examines how missions, at their level, can implement protection of civilians mandates through a political strategy. Rather than providing concrete recommendations on a topic that touches upon the spectrum of peace and security challenges, this issue brief provides an overview of key questions and areas for further research. It highlights in particular the importance of clarifying strategic objectives for missions, UN headquarters, and the Security Council to minimize the risk that the protection of civilians mandate becomes militarydriven rather than politically driven. It also emphasizes the need to link local conflict resolution to national political strategies, engage with a wider range of actors, and strengthen field offices.

Each of the following sections raises issues that defy simple answers and are the daily work of mission personnel, many with decades of experience in politics and peacekeeping. They are also the focus of numerous actors and processes, from the Human Rights Up Front Initiative and the Human Rights Due Diligence Policy, to the work of high commissioners and the secretary-general’s special representatives and advisers on thematic issues, to the numerous humanitarian actors whose work is beyond the scope of this paper.