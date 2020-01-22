Protection and Inclusion: The Importance of Disaster Law and Policy

Context

Disasters cause massive human suffering and losses. In 2018, disaster events affected over 68.5 million people and caused US$131.7 billion in economic damages. Disasters and climate change do not affect people equally. In fact, disasters discriminate. Women, the very young and very old, and people living with disabilities suffer the most.

Vulnerability is shaped by a range of factors, including sex or gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability, health, social and legal status, ethnicity, faith and nationality.

Vulnerability also looks different within groups and across different contexts. Pre-existing social, economic and physical marginalisation and discrimination cause certain groups to experience disproportionate disaster and climate change impacts. At the same time, these factors shape and build strengths that define resilience.

Pre-existing vulnerabilities become more apparent in the context of disasters and climate change. For instance, sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) has been found to increase during disasters, all the while existing SGBV systems and services (including policing, health care and legal support) become severely strained. Unaccompanied and separated children are very vulnerable to protection risks such as abduction, trafficking, child labour and SGBV. Persons with disabilities, similar to older persons, may have impairments that impede their access to safety and assistance. Educational materials, warnings and response information often disregard different abilities to hear and understand information, thereby missing those hardest to reach.

Everyone has a right to protection and assistance in disaster response, to be part of making decisions that affect them to play a role in building climate and disaster resilience. Ensuring our governance frameworks include and protect the most at risk from disasters and the impacts of climate change, requires not only a whole of government, but whole of society approach.