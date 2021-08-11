Protection Analytical Framework (August 2021)

A structured approach to analysing protection risk

The scope of the PAF

The protection analytical framework (PAF) guides robust, context-specific protection analysis.i The PAF helps anyone undertaking protection analysis to answer the following questions.

What information is needed to undertake a protection analysis?

How should data and information be organised and structured to support an in-depth and integrated analysis?

The PAF guides in-depth and ongoing protection analysis of the crisis environment. It informs decision making for multisectoral and multi-disciplinary strategies that reduce and prevent protection risks that may violate international human rights and refugee and humanitarian laws. It is suitable for use across humanitarian contexts, including with internally displaced people, returnees, refugees, and mixed situations.

The purpose of the PAF

The analytical conclusions are to guide the development of strategies for reducing protection risk. Use it at the outset of a crisis and during a crisis to ensure continuous analysis and adaptation of interventions.

It guides protection-specific situation analysis and the organisation of data and information to provide an “evidence-base for programming, advocacy and dialogue for the purpose of influencing behaviors and policies in support of a more favorable protection environment”.