Protecting Workers from Cyberbullying within Digital Humanitarian Response

Executive Summary

The Internet, particularly social media, has expanded the frontiers of bullying and harassment in workplaces and educational institutions. This brings a host of issues for employees, including those working in the digital humanitarian response field.1 This paper outlines the varying definitions of cyberbullying; provides an overview of the evolving landscape; reviews recent cases relating to the responsibility of employers and online platforms; and outlines strategies to inform users how to respond to and protect themselves from cyberbullying.

This paper aims to serve as practical guidance for people or organizations who create, manage or support digital communities that respond to emergencies. The goal is to empower those responding to emergencies digitally and make their environment free of cyberbullying.