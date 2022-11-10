Protecting the truth: Peace operations and disinformation

Monika Benkler, Dr. Annika S. Hansen, Lilian Reichert

1. Introduction

Today, digital communication makes it possible to disseminate information at high speed across borders to more people than ever before, thus generating an enormous reach. This is true for crisis communication by international organisations and peace operations as well as for deliberate and targeted disinformation campaigns by internal conflict parties or external actors. The so-called weaponization of digital communications and social media poses new challenges for identifying and combating hostile influence. How disinformation can intensify conflict is apparent in a variety of countries – including South Sudan 2016, Myanmar 2017 and currently Russia’s war in Ukraine (since February 2022).

Inevitably, disinformation is therefore a growing problem for peace operations as well. The recently published Strategy for the Digital Transformation of UN Peacekeeping (2021) describes hate speech, disinformation and misinformation as a threat to the safety of personnel and mandate implementation. New technologies such as artificial intelligence applications have the potential to further facilitate, accelerate and amplify the creation, spread and impact of disinformation in the future. As yet, peace operations still lack an overarching strategic approach to respond to attacks on missions and their personnel, as well as to disinformation that exacerbates conflict in the area of operation.

This study discusses how and to what extent peace operations are affected by digital disinformation and how international organisations (UN, EU, OSCE and NATO) as mandating bodies for peace operations have responded to limit the effect of disinformation or even prevent it. Based on this assessment of the current situation, the study identifies areas in need of action and suggests options for peace operations. These focus on four areas and include both short- and long-term measures.