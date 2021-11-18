The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and partners in Asia set out to explore pathways to enhance the protection of Rohingya in the Asia region.

BANGLADESH: Over the next two years, the project ‘Protecting Rohingya Refugees in Asia (PRRiA) will join forces of the Asia Displacement Solutions Platform (ADSP), the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Geutanyoë Foundation and the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC) to enhance regional protection responses in support of Rohingya refugees.

Today, the Rohingya population, originating from Myanmar, constitute the world’s largest stateless population and the fifth largest group of refugees. As of 2021, an estimated 1.6 million Rohingya refugees are hosted across the Asia-Pacific region. It is predominantly in this region, that Rohingya are victims of a systematic lack of access to rights and legal protection and with limited prospects of durable solutions to their widespread displacement.

Through support from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), the PRRiA project addresses protection risks and needs of Rohingya refugees in Southeast Asia with a particular focus on Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. PRRiA combines evidence-based research and programmatic and advocacy expertise, to allow project partners, through their comparative advantages, to explore and advocate new paths to support Rohingya refugees and the communities hosting them.

The risks faced by the Rohingya are prevalent throughout Asia - from persecution in their homeland, throughout their journeys in search of refuge. as well as in host and destination countries. In recent years, thousands of Rohingya have embarked on perilous journeys by sea and through countries such as Thailand, India, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

The four PRRiA partners – ADSP, DRC, Geutanyoë Foundation, and MMC – are all anchored and active in the Asia region through a range of cross-sectoral activities including protection monitoring, research and analysis, as well as direct programming and advocacy efforts.

PRRiA project partners will engage key individuals and groups supporting the further development of regional and national policy and legal frameworks, and expect to engage more than 100 organisations at local, regional and global levels - including UNHCR, IOM, IFRC and civil society actors such as the Asia Pacific Refugees Rights Network (APRRN) - during the two years of the project.

