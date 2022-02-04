Protecting Internally Displaced Persons: a Handbook for National Human Rights Institutions

PURPOSE OF THIS HANDBOOK

National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) are established in accordance with the Paris Principles, either by constitution or statute, and have a broad mandate. They hold States accountable to their national, regional and global human rights obligations, with special attention given to the most vulnerable people. Increasingly, some of the most vulnerable people across the world are those on the move, either voluntarily or forcibly. While many forcibly displaced persons seek refuge in other countries, most flee within their national borders as internally displaced persons (IDPs).

As noted in the report presented to the Human Rights Council by the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons in 2019 examining the role of NHRIs in relation to internal displacement due to all causes, NHRIs have a critical role to play in promoting and protecting the human rights of IDPs and other displacement-affected communities across all phases of displacement, from prevention to durable solutions.1

The report was built on previous work carried out by the Special Rapporteur in collaboration with the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). In February 2018, these actors co-organized a round table to:

take stock of policy and operational responses of NHRIs at the local, national and regional level;

enable NHRIs to exchange experiences and strategies relating to the protection of IDPs;

discuss challenges, and identify key lessons and emerging good practices as well as concrete recommendations on how the role of NHRIs in promoting and protecting the human rights of IDPs can be strengthened and supported.

In March 2019, a follow-up event specifically looked at NHRIs’ role in addressing the root causes of internal displacement. The development of a practical guidance tool that NHRIs could use, bringing together existing knowledge and expertise, was a clear recommendation resulting from these discussions. This work builds on the Special Rapporteur’s report on the role of NHRIs in internal displacement situations, and also aims to support the dissemination of its findings and recommendations.

This handbook is intended primarily as a guide for NHRIs to build a deeper understanding of:

the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement and other relevant international and regional standards, key concepts, causes and effects related to internal displacement; the essential role of NHRIs in preventing forced and arbitrary displacement, and in promoting and protecting the human rights of IDPs in emergency settings and in their search for durable solutions, including by providing concrete examples of existing good practices; how NHRIs can work with each other, with GANHRI and their regional or subregional networks, as well as with other regional and global partners, to advance the human rights of IDPs.

This handbook was developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a dramatic impact on the most vulnerable, among them many IDPs. Witnessing this impact has served as a harsh reminder of the importance of a human rights-based approach that prioritizes the respect, promotion, protection and fulfilment of the rights of all, particularly those in vulnerable situations. The fundamental role NHRIs can play has therefore never been clearer.