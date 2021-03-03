Protecting civilians from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas

May 2020

The International Network on Explosive Weapons (INEW) calls for immediate action to prevent human suffering from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas (EWIPA).

INEW calls on states to:

X Acknowledge that the use of explosive weapons in populated areas frequently causes severe harm to individuals and communities and furthers suffering by damaging vital infrastructure.

X Endorse the UN Secretary-General’s and ICRC’s recommendation that states should avoid the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas.2

X Express support for the development of an international political declaration to strengthen the protection of civilians from the use of explo- sive weapons in populated areas, by avoiding the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas, and containing strong humanitarian provisions to assist victims and affected communities.