Protecting civilians as an International Policy Agenda – A snapshot in 2019 (May 2020)

WRITTEN BY ELIZABETH MINOR AND EDITED BY RICHARD MOYES

KEY MESSAGES

× Protecting civilians is a broad moral imperative. It rests on the idea that armed conflict should remain between political entities - and so violence against people should be constrained.

× Weapons, how they function and how and where they are used, are centrally implicated in civilian protection.

Weapons issues already feature in global policy discussion on the protection of civilians.

× The global policy agenda on the protection of civilians, represented by state discussion at the UN Security Council, is generally weighted towards narrow, physical ideas of protection and discussions of legal compliance – rather than broader themes of prevention, or longer-term harms.

× This international policy conversation can also present the protection of civilians as a de-politicised matter.

However, states are not making policy from a neutral position: many may feel an interest in maintaining maximum military freedom of action that a broad imperative to protect civilians can be seen as challenging.

× Nevertheless, states still engage with a wide range of policy initiatives for the protection of civilians. These initiatives show that many countries recognise the potential of setting standards that can enhance civilian protection conceived of more broadly. This provides opportunities.