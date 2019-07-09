09 Jul 2019

Protecting and supporting internally displaced children in urban settings

UN Children's Fund, Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre
At the end of 2018, over 17 million children were internally displaced by conflict or violence, and millions more by disasters or other causes.

Within a global context of increasing urbanisation, towns and cities are becoming a major refuge for displaced populations, including children. Displaced children and their families in urban settings may find it difficult to access basic services, including housing, protection and education. Yet urban areas also present opportunities for the displaced, as well as host communities, to thrive when the right policies are in place.

Critical to addressing the challenges faced by internally displaced children and youth are local investment and policies that explicitly include them in local and national plans and budgets for services. This policy brief, co-authored with UNICEF, explores the specific challenges internally displaced children face in urban areas and provides recommendations for actors at the local, national and international level.

