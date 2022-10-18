Protect the Promise: 2022 Progress Report on the Every Women Every Child - Global Strategies for Women's, Children's and Adolescents' Health (2016-2030)

The Secretary-General: Foreword for the 2022 Progress Report on the Every Woman Every Child Global Strategy for Women's, Children's and Adolescents' Health (2016-2030)

New York, 18 October 2022

A more equitable world is one of the most important promises of the Sustainable Development Goals. Sadly, this report shows that with regard to the health and rights of women and children, that promise is not being kept. Far from a progress report, this document describes a reversal. Women’s and children’s health and rights are threatened to a degree not seen in more than a generation.

At the core of our unkept promise is the failure to address the gaping inequities at the root of global crises, from the COVID-19 pandemic to conflicts and the climate emergency. The report describes the impacts of these crises on women, children and adolescents, from maternal mortality to malnutrition and wasting.

If these inequities persist, we will not keep our promise for a healthier, safer and more just world for all by 2030. Nor will we be equipped to manage the next pandemic, prevent the next conflict, or adapt to the mounting loss and damage from climate-related disasters.

The recommendations in this report fall into four broad categories: increased investment in health, including primary healthcare systems; improvements to food supply; collaboration across sectors and partnerships with the private sector; and the protection and promotion of women’s rights across the board. Taken together, these steps can address losses and build concrete progress for women, girls, and young people around the world.

I call on leaders to be resolute in implementing these solutions, honouring their commitments, and safeguarding the rights and wellbeing of every woman, child and young person.

