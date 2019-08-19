Protect humanitarians from harm - Guterres

TEHRAN, 19 August 2019 (UNIC) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message on World Humanitarian Day, 19 August 2019, urged world leaders to protect humanitarians from harm.

The full text of his message reads:

World Humanitarian Day honours aid workers around the world who risk their own lives to help save and improve the lives of others. This year, we pay special tribute to women humanitarians and the huge difference they make for millions of women, men and children in urgent need.

From supporting civilians caught up in crisis to addressing disease outbreaks, women humanitarians are on the front lines. Their presence makes aid operations more effective by increasing their reach. It also improves the humanitarian response to gender-based violence, which increases during emergencies. Today, and for the rest of this month, we invite you to share their powerful stories through your online and social media platforms. In doing so, we reaffirm our common commitment to strengthening the role of women in humanitarian operations.

World leaders, and all parties to conflict, must ensure that humanitarians are protected from harm, as required under international law. Serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law continue around the world. They must be investigated and prosecuted.

On World Humanitarian Day and every day, we stand up for humanitarian workers around the world.