Prospects for children in 2022: a global outlook

As we enter a third year of the pandemic, what can be done to improve children’s fortunes?

Highlights

2022 sees us entering a third year of the pandemic, and the harm done to children is increasingly evident: A record rise in child poverty. Setbacks to progress on routine vaccinations. Disruption to education for an entire generation. That harm has emerged as an unintended side-effect of the world's efforts to manage the crisis.

COVID has been a uniquely dis-equalizing crisis. Lopsided access to vaccines aside, learning losses have been greatest among poorest children, and job losses have been disproportionately borne by women and youth.

What next for the world's children in the year ahead? As in the past two years, prospects for children will continue to hinge foremost on the pandemic and how it is managed.

Our analysis zooms in on the next 12 months, taking an in-depth view of key trends impacting children - and helping all of us working to support children survive and thrive, to better understand where we are, where we are going and what we need to do.

Key findings include: