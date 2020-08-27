Promoting public health measures in response to COVID-19 on cargo ships and fishing vessels - Interim guidance (25 August 2020)

Overview

Seafarers on cargo ships (vessels that transport goods and carry no passengers) and fishing vessels face particular challenges to carrying out their functions and maintaining their health in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. This document provides guidance for shipowners, seafarers, unions and associations and competent authorities for health and transport on protecting seafarers working on cargo ships and fishing vessels from transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and management of COVID-19.