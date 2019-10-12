Promoting Development Approaches to Migration and Displacement - UNDP's Four Specific Focus Areas, Updated February 2019

INTRODUCTION

Migration and displacement have reached unprecedented levels. One in seven people on the planet is on the move. More than 258 million people live outside their country of origin. Many are economic (voluntary) migrants hoping to enhance their livelihoods and send money back home. However, there are over 70 million people, almost 1 percent of humankind, who are forcibly displaced, including over 25 million refugees, approximately 3 million asylum seekers and 41 million internally displaced persons (IDPs). The majority of those displaced are women and girls.

Eighty-four percent of refugees are hosted in developing countries, many in areas already characterized by sub-optimal economic productivity and endemic poverty. As refugee flows surge and become protracted, the infrastructure and services of host countries are challenged to absorb the newcomers. As a result, people who are forcibly displaced face extreme conditions—lacking jobs, income and access to health care and social services beyond emergency humanitarian assistance. They are often criminalized and face harassment, animosity and violence in transit routes and host countries. Women and girls are particularly vulnerable to trafficking, sexual violence and being forced into sex work.

Movements of people are becoming more mixed, meaning that economic (voluntary) migrants are moving alongside refugees, asylum seekers, and iDPs. such movements are also taking place in different stages, such as moving from home country to host country refugee camps or host communities,transiting through neighbouring countries and reaching borders of developed countries. Mixed migration is motivated by a range of drivers and causes, use similar routes, modes of travel and similar destination and use irregular means with the assistance of smugglers. The trend of mixed migration is increasing due to a failure of refugee containment policies and relative ease of global mobility linked to transnational social networks.

Furthermore, both rapid onset and slow onset climate stresses are also leading to displacement and population movement. rapid onset disasters such as floods, storms, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and wildfires have led to 24.2 million people being newly displaced in 2016. In addition, slow onset climate stress caused by rising sea level, increasing drought, or accelerating desertification can also drive displacement when combined with economic, social and political factors. While it is conceptually and practically difficult to establish a precise category of environmental or climate migrant,the Nansen Initiative Platform on Disaster Displacement is seeking to find ways to address the needs of these groups of migrants.