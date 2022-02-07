World + 9 more
Project Highlights: Risk analysis, risk communication and governance support for sustainable management of antimicrobial resistance
Project code: OSRO/GLO/812/NOR Donor: Norway Contribution: USD 1 328 695 Implementation: 01/12/2018 – 31/05/2021 Target areas: Global
Objective: To improve the capacity for the prevention and control of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through strengthening risk analysis, communication and understanding of AMR-related legislation.
Key partners:
World Organisation for Animal Health.
World Health Organization.
El Servicio Nacional de Sanidad Agropecuaria e Inocuidad Alimentaria (The National Service of Agricultural Health and Food Safety) of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.
Agencia de Regulación y Control Fito y Zoosanitario (The Agency for Plant and Animal Health Control and Regulation) of Ecuador.
Servicio Nacional de Sanidad Agraria (National Agricultural Health Service) of Peru.
El Ministerio de Ganadería, Agricultura y Pesca (Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries) of Uruguay.
Servicio Nacional de Salud Animal (National Animal Health Service) of Costa Rica.
Ministerio de Agricultura, Ganadería y Alimentación (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food) of Guatemala.
Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries of Uganda.
Beneficiaries reached:
The national authorities of eight beneficiary countries (the Plurinational State of Bolivia,
Costa Rica, Guatemala, Ecuador, Malawi, Peru, Uganda and Uruguay), representatives of the agricultural health and food safety services, the private sector and academia.
Activities implemented:
Optimized and refined a multisectoral AMR risk analysis methodology.
Produced a toolkit for the application of AMR risk analysis.
Created, tested and piloted a methodology to improve capacities, skills and approaches to behaviour change around AMR.
Enabled the community-driven use of risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) and behavioural science via the AMR Behaviour Change Community of Practice (CoP).
Held global and regional workshops to inform, engage and launch the AMR Behaviour Change CoP and produce RCCE and behavioural science guidance.
Developed guidance on the application of technical and legal elements for the implementation of public policy on AMR, which were disseminated in four countries (the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay) and through a regional organization in Latin America (the Andean Community).
Finalized the development of the new “AMR-Lex” dataset of legislation and launched the beta version of the dataset.
Supported the ad hoc AMR Interagency Coordination Group (IACG) and contributed to the publication of IACG recommendations to the United Nations General Assembly and related promotional materials.
Contributed to the IACG Secretariat and Tripartite Joint Secretariat on AMR