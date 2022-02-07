Project Highlights: Risk analysis, risk communication and governance support for sustainable management of antimicrobial resistance

Project code: OSRO/GLO/812/NOR Donor: Norway Contribution: USD 1 328 695 Implementation: 01/12/2018 – 31/05/2021 Target areas: Global

Contact Mirela Hasibra, Emergency and Rehabilitation Officer. Mirela.Hasibra@fao.org

Rein Paulsen, Director, Office of Emergencies and Resilience. OER-Director@fao.org

Objective: To improve the capacity for the prevention and control of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through strengthening risk analysis, communication and understanding of AMR-related legislation.

Key partners:

World Organisation for Animal Health.

World Health Organization.

El Servicio Nacional de Sanidad Agropecuaria e Inocuidad Alimentaria (The National Service of Agricultural Health and Food Safety) of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

Agencia de Regulación y Control Fito y Zoosanitario (The Agency for Plant and Animal Health Control and Regulation) of Ecuador.

Servicio Nacional de Sanidad Agraria (National Agricultural Health Service) of Peru.

El Ministerio de Ganadería, Agricultura y Pesca (Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries) of Uruguay.

Servicio Nacional de Salud Animal (National Animal Health Service) of Costa Rica.

Ministerio de Agricultura, Ganadería y Alimentación (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food) of Guatemala.

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries of Uganda.

Beneficiaries reached:

The national authorities of eight beneficiary countries (the Plurinational State of Bolivia,

Costa Rica, Guatemala, Ecuador, Malawi, Peru, Uganda and Uruguay), representatives of the agricultural health and food safety services, the private sector and academia.

Activities implemented: