Progressive pathway for emergency preparedness: A self-assessment tool for countries to develop and improve their animal health emergency management capabilities

What is the Progressive pathway for emergency preparedness?

Developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Emergency Management Centre for Animal Health (EMC-AH), the Progressive pathway for emergency preparedness (PPEP) is a capability building process and a tool that enables countries to self-assess and standardise their animal health emergency management capacity needs.

How does the PPEP benefit countries?

The PPEP serves to guide and harmonize multi-sectoral animal health emergency management systems by progressively enabling countries to improve their tools and protocols, the goal of which is to reach a self-sustainable state of preparedness. The PPEP is designed to be used by veterinary services to gradually and purposely strengthen their animal health emergency management capability, notably through the implementation of national or international programmes that fit their needs.

When can countries use the PPEP?

The PPEP is a preparedness tool to be used during the peacetime phase of emergency management (see Figure 1) as described in the FAO Good emergency management practice: The essentials, or ‘GEMP’, guide, which guides users on applying GEMP principles to ensure optimum preparedness ahead of an emergency. By using the PPEP’s self-assessment grid, veterinary services can:

• identify and prioritize capacity needs related to emergency management; and

• ask for training and in-country support offered by FAO and partners.

The PPEP can be used continuously for self-evaluation but is part of a greater pathway that has four successive stages during which countries can improve and reassess their capabilities.