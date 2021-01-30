Progress Under Threat: Refugee education one year on from the Global Refugee Forum and the impact of COVID-19

As we mark one year on from the Global Refugee Forum, we must not lose sight of the global commitment made in the Global Compact on Refugees to get all children in school and learning within a few months of their displacement, including the responsibility the international community shares to enact this promise with refugee hosting countries.

As governments and donors worldwide respond to the health and economic crisis, with difficult spending decisions to be made – education for the most marginalised children including refugees must be kept a priority. They have a right to quality education, which is a core building block for their futures and the prosperity and security of the regions they live in. If we exclude refugees from the COVID-19 response, we will all bear the costs.

This education emergency requires action today. Save the Children calls on the world to come together to protect education, including for refugees and other marginalised children, and put it at the very heart of the global recovery effort. Governments and donors must act in to overcome this crisis and build back better towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 in 2030.