Progress towards the Start Free, Stay Free, AIDS Free targets - 2020 report

Background

In 2015, global partners joined efforts to capture the momentum that had been building around eliminating new HIV infections among children and launched a super-Fast-Track framework for ending AIDS as a public health threat among children, adolescents and young women by 2020.

The Start Free, Stay Free, AIDS Free framework was based on three basic concepts. First, babies have a right to enter the world free of HIV by eliminating the vertical transmission of HIV. Second, through HIV prevention, children, adolescents and young women have a right to stay free of the virus. Third, children and adolescents who do acquire HIV have the right to be identified, treated and cared for in a timely manner, with access to optimal antiretroviral therapy so that they can remain AIDS free.

The Start Free, Stay Free, AIDS Free framework laid out bold goals with related targets.

Start Free, by preventing children from acquiring HIV during pregnancy, birth and throughout the breastfeeding period.

Eliminate new HIV infections among children (aged 0–14 years) by reducing the number of children newly infected annually to less than 40 000 by 2018 and 20 000 by 2020.

Reach and sustain 95% of pregnant women living with HIV with lifelong HIV treatment by 2018.

Stay Free, by preventing adolescent girls and young women from acquiring HIV as they grow up.

Reduce the number of adolescent girls and young women (aged 10–24 years) newly infected with HIV to less than 100 000 by 2020.

Provide voluntary medical male circumcision for HIV prevention to 25 million additional men by 2020, with a focus on young men aged 10–29 years.

AIDS Free, by providing HIV diagnosis, treatment, care and support to children and adolescents living with HIV.