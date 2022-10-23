Progress Towards the SDG Land Rights Commitments: What did we learn in 2021?

WHAT DID WE LEARN IN 2021?

In 2015 we celebrated world leaders’ recognition of the foundational and strategic role that secure land rights for all –women and men, regardless of ethnicity, religion, place of residence, or civil, economic, social, or political status—must play to achieve a world free of poverty, hunger and systemic gender discrimination.

Yet by 2020, Member States’ ambitious commitments had not been followed with the necessary actions on the ground. Our five-year review found some promising steps: some countries had localized these commitments into their national plans, allocated new resources, or advanced ambitious reforms. However, the majority had not prioritized land rights in their development agendas or undertaken significant action.

With only a few days to go before Member States reconvene for the 2022 High Level Political Forum, it is worth updating our review. What can we learn from the information submitted through the SDG reporting mechanisms in 2021? What have countries done to address their ambitious but critical cross-cutting commitments to ensure secure land rights for all, particularly for the poor, the vulnerable and the small producers, and to eradicate gender differences in these rights? This is the focus of our brief.

This assessment is particularly timely given that the 2021 High Level Political Forum reviewed progress towards SDG goals 1 and 2, and that the 2022 High Level Political Forum will review progress towards SDG 5. These are the three SDG goals which explicitly refer to land access and tenure rights.

WE ALL NEED TO DO OUR PART

Strengthening land rights is a complex and long-term endeavor — we want to acknowledge and highlight the steps that several countries have taken. As we do that, however, we must be unambiguously clear: the current rate of progress is utterly insufficient to close the tenure security gap by 2030. Reaching the SDG land rights targets will require strong political commitment and dedicated resources in all countries in order to enact concerted, deliberate and multisectorial efforts.

It is time for governments, development partners and civil society practitioners, experts and researchers to come together and pool their experience, expertise, resources and institutional reach. The post Covid-19 world we all hope for depends on whether people – everyone, everywhere – can count on secure land rights to protect their residences and their livelihoods.

In parallel, it is essential for countries to invest in the data infrastructure needed to diagnose the challenges in reaching the land rights targets, provide guidance to policy makers and decision-makers, track progress or lack thereof, and hold those vested with authority accountable. This requires agreement on what data to gather, how to gather it, from whom and for whom, and how to analyze it, report it and make it available, as well as resources and capacity for the data gathering, analysis and distribution.

It also requires shifts in the culture of the land rights sector so that we (a) make decisions based on data; (b) consider data that is centered on people rather than on farms, economic units, businesses or land plots; (c) acknowledge that data about the household head or provided only by the household head is insufficient and likely to be biased; and, (d) accept complementary sources of data that can fill important data gaps – including but not limited to global polls, research studies, and data collected from community based organizations or grassroots groups.

Finally, the highly visible and powerful platform provided by the SDGs only works if it catalyzes action. It has to provide governments with incentives to act, it has to offer effective advocacy levers to civil society organizations and it has to help the broad array of stakeholders working on land rights remain strategically aligned. This requires clear and accessible information on what countries have done – what we should celebrate – as well as on what countries could and should be doing to fulfill their SDG land rights commitments. Such reporting must come from governments, civil society and community-based groups around the world.

To address this need, the SDG Land Momentum Group and numerous partners are encouraging and supporting government and civil society organizations interested in leveraging the SDG land rights commitments through impactful and strategic reporting.

To register for upcoming webinars describing the SDG Land Momentum Group’s reporting work on land rights, please email info@landesa.org